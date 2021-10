CREIGHTONS PLC ("Creightons" or "the Company") The Company announces that applications have been made to the London Stock exchange ("LSE") and Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") respectively for the admission of 7,562,000 new ordinary shares of 1p each ("the Option Shares"), which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or around 6 October 2021.

