Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale

As we bid goodbye to summer and look towards autumn, it’s time to think about Black Friday . The shopping event of the year was curtailed on the higstreet in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it should be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, as ever, gaming will be a big draw.

Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to televisions , cosmetics , homewares , toys and much more besides.

Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Switch OLED landing in the UK on 8 October.

Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo , as well as general retailers like Amazon , Very , Argos , Currys and more.

When is Black Friday 2021?

First, let us cover the basics. Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, which itself falls on the fourth Thursday of November. So for 2021, this means Black Friday is 26 November.

Read more:

It used to be a case of shops offering great discounts on a wide range of products, in-store and for one day only. But online shopping has taken some of the bricks-and-mortar exclusivity away, and now you’ll see retailers like Amazon holding Black Friday events that last an entire week, or even longer.

What is Cyber Monday?

Then there’s Cyber Monday, which began as the online version of Black Friday and takes place after the weekend. But, again, online shopping has caused all four days to blur together and Black Friday deals tend to cover the week, weekend, and roll into Cyber Monday too, which for 2021 is 29 November.

Will Nintendo Switch go on sale for Black Friday?

Almost certainly. While we can’t predict exactly what the deals and discounts will look like, we can say it is highly likely that some retailers will offer money off the Nintendo Switch console.

As an example of what these deals might look like, this year’s Amazon Prime Day saw the Nintendo Switch lite reduced from £199.99 to £179.99. Not a massive deal we admit, but £20 off shouldn’t be sniffed at. There was also £10 off the Ring Fit Adventure game and £5 knocked off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle .

But that was just Amazon Prime Day. For Black Friday 2021 we’re hopeful that more retailers will get involved and cut Nintendo Switch prices even further.

We’d like to think some retailers will even offer deals on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, but with that console only coming out on 8 October, we would advise IndyBest readers not to hold their breath.

How much will the Nintendo Switch cost on Black Friday?

The regular Nintendo Switch currently has a retail price of £279.99, but can be picked up for slightly less (£259.99, Amazon.co.uk ), while the Nintendo Switch lite carries a retail price of £199.99 and is currently available with modest discounts (£189.49, Amazon.co.uk ). We expect to see both of these discounted further for Black Friday, along with deals on bundles with games and accessories too.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED , which has an improved OLED display, is set to cost £309.99 when it is released on 8 October. It is unlikely that the Switch OLED will feature in any Black Friday deals in 2021, because it’s just too new and pent-up demand for the console will see it sell well at its full retail price.

If we are very lucky we might just see the odd retailer include the Switch OLED in a bundle at a slightly discounted price, but we really can’t guarantee it at this stage. A reduced Switch OLED would surely be one of the big surprises of Black Friday 2021.

Does Tesco sell Nintendo Switch consoles?

Yes and no. Tesco is in a slightly strange situation where it stocks the Nintendo Switch in some stores, but only sells games online, and just 17 titles at that. At least for now.

That might well change when the Switch OLED is released in October and Tesco could begin selling the console online. We have seen evidence of this change in recent weeks, with some stores reducing Nintendo Switch prices and marking the consoles as “clearance”, likely in a move to clear stock before the new Switch OLED arrives. In some cases we have seen the Nintendo Switch in Tesco stores at under £200.

But for now, the supermarket’s online store only stocks Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 (£39, Tesco.com ), Pokemon Sword (£39, Tesco.com ) and Fifa 22 (£35, Tesco.com ).

What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals were there last year?

Black Friday 2020 saw Currys PC World reduce a Nintendo Switch bundled with Super Mario 3D All-Stars from £324.98 to £299, and there was a £10 saving on a Switch lite bundled with Animal Crossing .

Meanwhile, Amazon discounted the Nintendo Switch lite from £199 to £189.99, and a bundle with a Switch lite, Animal Crossing and three months of Nintendo Switch Online was £209.99, representing a saving of £35.99 over buying everything separately.

As for accessories, Currys reduced a set of purple and orange Nintendo Switch joy-con controllers from £69.99 to £63.99, and Amazon offered a huge saving on a 256GB Nintendo Switch memory card by SanDisk, cutting the price from £77.99 to £39.99.

