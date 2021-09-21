CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Analysts wonder whether Bitcoin bottomed out as BTC bears reduce their positions

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Over the past 24 hours, 69% of BTC taker flow came from bearish traders reducing their call positions on OKEx. Bitcoin analyst on Twitter admits to taking a break from BTC and trading in altcoins for their volatility in the current cycle. Bitcoin fear and greed index signals extreme fear,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Is $40K Bitcoin the new $10K? BTC holds $43K support as exchange Bitfinex halts trading

Bitcoin (BTC) erased overnight gains on Sept. 30 as sudden problems at major exchange Bitfinex caused a mass outage. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Bitfinex investigates mystery shutdown. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD losing the $43,000 level following the news after hitting local highs...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. In today’s Daily Dive we will dig into a new metric for timing...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Capriole Investments#S P#Fear Greed#Davthewave#Onchain#Wave 2#Abc#Danieljoe916
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin rising toward $45k resistance, support at $40k

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active during Asia hours as pullbacks remain limited to the $40,000 support level. Initial resistance is seen around $45,000, which could cap further upside over the short-term. BTC was trading around $42,900 at press time and is down 3% over the past week. Downside momentum is...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price remains in downtrend toward $38,000 by end of next week

Bitcoin price is stuck in a bearish triangle and downtrend. Bulls tempting to break out were met with heavy selling action the following day. A retest to $40,750 with a break below opens the door toward another 6% devaluation. Bitcoin (BTC) price action is currently controlled by bears who are...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading. Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum there is a good case for being bearish and bullish, in regards to the Elliott wave count both markets are getting to a point of no return, meaning that is a trading session or two we will know if the crypto markets will be be bearish or bullish.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Is Bitcoin Bound for New Highs or Have the Bears Taken Over? Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Updates Outlook

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says Bitcoin’s future market cycles will be defined by two key trends. The trader tells his 553,000 YouTube subscribers about a chart that tracks historical BTC market cycles from their respective bottoms. He believes the chart is likely to reveal a lot about future patterns for the largest crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Retests Key Support for the 3rd Time – Bottom In?

BTC continues to consolidate with multiple retests of the critical $40.7k higher low. Recent global risk-off added some selling pressure to BTC, but so far, it appears $40.7k is holding support with a solid push higher, reaching $42.3k at the time of writing. BTC continues to hold a larger technical...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC at risk of crashing to $35,000

Bitcoin price holds onto the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $42,000 as support. The final Ichimoku support level below is the Senkou Span B at $40,000. Failure to hold $40,000 will position Bitcoin for a swift collapse. Bitcoin price faces continued bearish sentiment across the broader risk-on market. Very high probability...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price gears up for advance toward $51k, but BTC bears prepared to push back

Bitcoin price is ready for a 16% climb, but multiple obstacles could hinder its potential rally. The leading cryptocurrency could continue moving sideways in the consolidation pattern until buying pressure increases. Investors should pay close attention to $44,248, the upper boundary of the technical pattern. Bitcoin price continues to record...
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Bears Are Wrong, Says On-Chain Analyst Will Clemente – Here’s Why

Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says those who are bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) might be in for a surprise. The closely followed analyst tells his 273,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin bears will be in disbelief as he predicts BTC’s value will be much higher in 30 days. “Bears...
MARKETS
codelist.biz

Bottoming out? – Despite the downturn, Bitcoin has “unimaginable highs” by CoinTelegraph

(BTC) slipped again to $ 40,000 on September 26th. The higher price regions remain fiercely competitive. Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Is Bitcoin Building the Bottom? As Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, it fell back to $ 40,800 in the night from Saturday to Sunday after a downturn below the $ 40,000 mark was successfully averted.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Struggles with China Headlines

Bitcoin markets crashed again on Friday to reach down towards the recent consolidation area yet again. The $40,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has been difficult to deal with previously. The headlines coming out of China continue to cause issues with Bitcoin, because the fact that China has made crypto transactions illegal has a lot of people on the mainland concerned. After all, China is one of the biggest markets for crypto, so that continues to be a major issue.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Will Disrupt the Payments Industry, Says Strike CEO After BTC Tipping Rolls Out on Twitter

The chief executive officer of crypto wallet company Strike says that Bitcoin (BTC) will impact the payments industry once combined with one of the biggest internet networks. CEO Jack Mallers says in a new CNBC interview that his company’s recent partnership with Twitter to bring BTC tipping to the social media giant will make paying people as easy as messaging them over the internet.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: China FUD Caused Heavy Liquidations, Is the Bottom In?

Just as Bitcoin rallied slightly above $45k on Friday, recycled news on China’s central bank vowing to ban crypto trading for Chinese citizens came out, liquidating more than $600 million of derivative positions at the time of writing. It is crucial to remember that large liquidations tend to cause cascades...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Two Altcoins Ready To Rally, Bitcoin Bear Case Has Been Invalidated

A popular crypto strategist and trader believes the “bottom is in” after a rough week for many cryptocurrency investors. The analyst, pseudonymously known as Capo, tells his 165,300 Twitter followers that price patterns suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) would fall below the $38,000 support level appear to be invalidated. “38k seems invalidated....
MARKETS
wmleader.com

Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice. The miner withdrew 1,366 BTC prior to the announcement. It followed a...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bounce From 40K, Fake-out or Shake-out?

Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Neart-term Trade Levels. BTC/USD plunge rebounds off downtrend support- risk for further losses while below-47844, critical support 37940-38777. Bitcoin prices are down nearly 7% this week despite paring early losses with BTC/USD trading at 44046 in early US trade on Thursday. The recent recovery keeps...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy