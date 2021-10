The upside momentum in USD/JPY could push the pair to the 111.00 area in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘the USD rally has scope to extend to 110.55 but is unlikely to threaten the next resistance at 110.80’. Our view for USD to strengthen was not wrong even though the advance came close to taking out 110.80 (high of 110.79). In view of the strong momentum, further USD strength is not ruled but overbought conditions indicate that a break of 111.00 is unlikely. On the downside, a break of 110.35 (minor support is at 110.50) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO