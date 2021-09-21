CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How to trade the FOMC meeting

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow will see the FOMC meeting and here are some of the key factors to consider going into the event. First of all, where are we at regarding tapering?. Last jobs print means a September taper is highly unlikely. The August jobs print came in +500k below expectations at +235K...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops near 1.3480 region, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The USD extended its consolidative price action and extended some support to the major. Mixed US economic data did little to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus. The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eases below 1.2700 as USD retreats, Canadian GDP eyed

USD/CAD edges lower in the Asian session on Friday amid corrective pullback. BOC early rate hike expectation, oil price recovery influences the loonie’s performance. The US Dollar Index remains strong near 94.30 despite mild correction of late. The USD/CAD pair remains muted on the last trading day of the week....
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

The Dangers of Day Trading

In its simplest form, day trading involves buying and selling a security within the same day. In reality, many day traders make multiple trades per day, sometimes in numerous securities. Money:...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Interest Rates#Stocks#Fed#Eurusd
investing.com

FOMC Meeting: Fed Leaves Markets Guessing about Tapering

The Fed is expected to begin tapering soon, according to a statement issued following the September FOMC meeting. However, it didn’t provide a time frame for what that means, leaving markets guessing once again. What the Fed provided is an assessment of the overall economic activity and financial conditions. “With...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

BoE meeting looms as markets digest FOMC

The British pound has reversed directions on Thursday and is in positive territory. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3672, up 0.41% on the day. The BoE finds itself in a delicate position, as recent economic data shows the recovery stumbling, while inflation remains well above target. Just ahead of the meeting, Manufacturing PMI for August slowed to 56.3, down from 60.3. The BoE began tapering its QE programme in May, but the timing of a rate hike remains unclear. ING noted that the financial markets expect the BoE to raise rates in Q2 of 2022, but it does not expect a hike until the end of next year. The BoE is unlikely to provide much insight into rate policy at today’s meeting, but investors will be interested to see if the Bank continues to insist that the recent spike in inflation is transient.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

FOMC Pushes Gold Prices Down

Brace yourselves, gold bulls, as the Fed clears the way for tapering and shifts interest rate liftoff to 2022. You’ve been warned. Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? As with all investments, it depends on many factors. At the Morningstar Investment Conference on Thursday, Matthew Hougan of Bitwise, Tyrone Ross, Jr. of Onramp Invest and Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors joined Morningstar's Ben Johnson to talk about portfolio allocations to cryptocurrencies. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and Read More.
BUSINESS
investing.com

FOMC Meeting Recap: Powell Projects November Taper Announcement

As we noted in our FOMC preview report on Monday, the Federal Reserve was never likely to make any immediate changes to monetary policy at yesterday’s meeting, and that was before fears of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsing under the weight of its massive debt load reached critical mass this week.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
DailyFx

FOMC Event Risk: How Will the Market React?

Despite some overnight excitement with the latest actions in China regarding Evergrande. FX markets have been stuck in the usual pre-FOMC lull during the London session. As the time nears for the eventual Fed taper, market participants will be keeping a close eye on whether any explicit details are mentioned in tonight’s statement, while focus will also be on the latest dot plot projections.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price modestly down ahead of FOMC meeting conclusion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, while silver is slightly...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin. Preview for today’s FOMC interest rate decision – and the levels that matter. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. US...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

How to Trade Cryptocurrency and Make Profit

In Case B, Ms. Trader likes to check the market four times each day to decide whether to buy or sell various assets – she is a swing trader. She sees that the larger cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are attracting a lot of interest, and moving in strong, volatile trends, and thinks that these are markets she wishes to be involved in. She opens an account with a broker offering trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum, and deposits $1,000, a small fraction of her liquid wealth. Using her own analysis as a discretionary filter on top of a complete trading strategy, she buys and sells Bitcoin and Ethereum when she thinks they are more likely to go up or down over the next day or so. She risks only 1% of her account value per trade and uses hard stop losses which are wide enough to accommodate the high volatility of these instruments. She tries to take profit on winning trades when they are in profit by at least 3 times the amount or the risk of the trade, and sometimes leaves part of winning trades open in the hope of riding very strong trends for even greater profits. She can profit from correctly anticipating decreases in value, as well as price increases, as brokerages allow short selling, as well as long trades. She pays a commission to the broker in the form of spread differentials when she enters and exits each trade. She also pays a fee on each open trade every night, which encourages her to close most trades within only a few days from their open. She hopes to double her initial deposit within 6 months to 1 year, but she accepts that using non-guaranteed stop losses means that in the event of a price crash, she could lose most of her account in a matter of seconds. For this reason, she is very interested in the possibility of buying options on Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar movement unchanged ahead of FOMC meeting

(Italics: previous analysis) Dollar movement Tuesday—according to the US dollar index—finished considerably off session lows (93.05), forming what many technicians label a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe (bullish signal). EUR/USD, given its negative correlation with the DXY, concluded in the shape of a shooting star candle pattern on the daily chart (bearish signal).
CURRENCIES
seeitmarket.com

How To Create A Successful Trading Plan

Some people say that trading takes nerves of steel and insane willpower. Maybe people with these traits and skills exist, but to become successful at trading you don’t need to have such rare superpowers. What a successful trader needs and what many traders fail to create is a solid plan.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Watching The FOMC Meeting And More

First, we’re seeing some selling in U.S. indices to begin the week, and while we’re still just off all-time highs in the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and in the Dow, the swiftness of the move lower through 35K last week and now to below 34K ahead of the cash open is attracting some attention.
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

FOMC meeting preview: Will we get a taper hint?

If Jerome Powell and company were on the fence about whether or not to signal that the Fed would start tapering soon, fears of debt contagion in the world’s second-largest economy (and today’s attendant -2% drop in major US indices) will no doubt push them toward a more cautious, noncommittal outlook.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD trades near month lows around 1.3650 ahead of FOMC meeting

The British pound falls to monthly lows, trades around 1.3655. The market-mood is in risk-off mode, weighed by Chinese real-estate Evergrande and broad-based US dollar strength. Central banks of both countries, to hold its monetary policy meetings, on this week. GBP/USD is declining for the third day in a row,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable to retest YTD lows, focus remains on FOMC meeting

Sustained USD buying dragged EUR/USD to near one-month lows during the Asian session. Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off impulse continued benefitting the safe-haven USD. The EUR/USD pair prolonged its recent retracement slide from the highest level since June 29 and dropped to the 1.1700 neighbourhood, or near one-month lows during the Asian session on Monday. The US dollar continued drawing support from expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement and got an additional boost from the risk-off impulse in the markets. Despite signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US, the recent data pointed to the continuation of economic recovery. The optimism has been fueling speculations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This was evident from the recent spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted pressure on the major.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

FOMC Meeting: Mindset Change at the Fed?

The September FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting should be a ripe time for a mindset change at the Fed to change how it views the economy and monetary policy—but don't expect it to happen!. When the pandemic hit the American economy hard in the Spring of 2020, GDP dropped...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold struggles as concerns about upcoming FOMC meeting mount

This has been an extremely difficult week for gold losing approximately $36. Gold futures basis the most active December 2021 contract opened on Monday at $1790 and is currently fixed at $1753.90. Today gold continued its decline, although only fractionally, declining $2.80 on the day. Yesterday’s meltdown of $41 in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy