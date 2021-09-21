CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock markets attempt to recover from Monday’s slump

Cover picture for the articleWhile the mood today seems slightly different on the markets compared to yesterday, with European indices attempting to recover after reaching the lowest level in several months, the Evergrande situation remains a key topic of discussion as the company is set to pay out interest on its bonds on Thursday and any further hurdles involving the Chinese giant could send shockwaves throughout markets once again. While more uncertainty remains a likely scenario, moving forward it is possible that the Chinese government could try to intervene to prevent further destabilization if the company were to face some serious issues with its debt.

