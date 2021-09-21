No more ordinary dinners with Russian casserole Metropol (RECIPE)
When you need an easy way to prepare a great dinner, think about this delicious casserole. One look at our recipe and your mouth will water. One of our grandparents' most special places when they wanted to have a fancy night out in St. Petersburg (Leningrad, as the city was known in Soviet times) was the restaurant "Metropol". In Imperial and Soviet times, Metropol mainly offered Russian cuisine such as chicken cutlets, beef langets, kulebyaka and more. Now, it's open to international cuisine and is famous for its Belgian beer.www.birminghamstar.com
Comments / 0