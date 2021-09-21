CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Toto Wolff reveals plan to integrate George Russell at Mercedes

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gajsH_0c2uev1D00

Toto Wolff has revealed he has a plan to integrate George Russell at Mercedes in a bid to avoid a repeat of a tense past relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the team.

Russell will arrive at Mercedes ahead of the 2022 Formula One season from Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas alongside Hamilton.

While Bottas and Hamilton have largely worked harmoniously since the Finnish driver joined Mercedes, Hamilton and Bottas’ predecessor Rosberg did not always have a strong relationship.

Though Wolff will not stop the talented Russell challenging for the Drivers’ Championship if he is in position to do so, the Mercedes team principal believes getting his “calibration” right will be key as the British driver beds in at the team.

“He [Russell] has proven that he deserves to have a seat in a top car and now we need to get him properly adjusted into the Mercedes situation,” said Wolff to the Formula 1 website.

“There’s a lot more pressure, he’s having an unbelievable team-mate with the biggest records and there it’s important that you condition him and you calibrate him in the right way.

“We’ve seen situations in the past where they’ve failed; Lewis was part of one where I think the team didn’t quite understand how it could potentially go.

“I think we’re maybe a little bit better prepared for that situation but nevertheless, he has all the ambition to be a future World Champion and so has Lewis, to add another one, so it’s about calibration.”

Hamilton is currently locked in a battle with Max Verstappen as he bids to win his eighth world championship.

The 36-year-old trails the Dutchman by five points in an intensifying title battle.

While Russell has just a sole F1 podium so far in his young career, Wolff believes that his new recruit could contend for the team in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRdX1_0c2uev1D00

“If we have a car that we can develop, if we are able to go for the Championship, then absolutely, he [Russell] has the same car that Lewis has.

“He has the pace, in qualifying he is very, very fast, and I’m sure it’s going to be fine.

“We are not going to put a driver in the car who is not going to have the ambition to do as good as possible to kick his team-mate as hard as he can, win races and Championships early too, and that’s clear.

“[But] I think you have to respect also the other guy’s perspective, and ambition.

“I’m trying to discuss with him what that means for the team dynamic, what it could mean, how we need to keep the momentum in the team. And he’s very intelligent, he gets that.”

Comments / 0

Related
racingnews365.com

Herbert: Wolff will pit Russell and Hamilton against each other

Whilst Lewis Hamilton shared some positive words about George Russell joining Mercedes in 2022, questions remain over how this new line-up will work out for the Silver Arrows. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes that the two drivers could be pitted against one another. The announcement of George Russell's switch...
MOTORSPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff hits out at Max Verstappen again after Lewis Hamilton crash

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has doubled-down with his criticisms of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen following his crash with Lewis Hamilton at Monza. The two title-chasing drivers were both eliminated from the Italian Grand Prix after their collision at turn four, with Verstappen deemed to have been at fault and issued with a three-place grid penalty for next weekend's race in Russia.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
f1i.com

Russell will need 'patience and humility' at Mercedes – Massa

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa believes a bright future awaits George Russell but insists the Briton will require "patience and humility" to evolve and mature alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. After three formative years in Formula 1 with Williams, Russell will move on to the next level in 2022 when...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Leclerc tells Mercedes-bound Russell to 'enjoy it'

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has told George Russell to savour his forthcoming promotion to the top tier Mercedes team, and to use the opportunity to learn from the best in the sport. Russell already has 52 Grand Prix starts under his belt since making his race debut for Williams in...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Finnish#British#Dutchman
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton could still avoid engine penalty, says Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton could still avoid an engine penalty this season, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who says the defending Formula One champion will not necessarily use a fourth power unit before the campaign is up.F1 drivers are permitted to use three power units per season, with a grid penalty handed out as punishment when that limit is exceeded.Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was the victim of such a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, starting the race from the back of the grid despite winning the sprint on Saturday after he was forced to use his fourth...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Leclerc's advice for Russell ahead of Mercedes move

Having moved from Sauber to Ferrari in 2019, Charles Leclerc knows the kind of pressure George Russell will face when he joins Mercedes next season. Charles Leclerc has advised George Russell not to put too much pressure on himself when he lines up alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Wolff: There's a calm determination about Mercedes

The Mercedes team boss is confident Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be competitive at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. Team Principal Toto Wolff has described the atmosphere and mindset at Mercedes as a "calm determination" ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by five...
MERCEDES, TX
firstsportz.com

Christian Horner, Sebastian Vettel, George Russell Among Other Formula 1 Stars to Stagger at No Time to Die Premier

Daniel Craig is back with another James Bond thriller after the covid-19 seems to be at an ease. The franchise has released the latest version No Time to Die, which is the 25th movie in the James Bond series. With the premier on call, it seemed like a perfect occasion for the Fomrula 1 stars to set the red carpet on fire as Sebastian Vettel, George Russell, Lance Stroll, Christian Horner among other glazed.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racingnews365.com

Wolff insists Mercedes made 'no mistakes' despite failure to claim pole

Mercedes failed to secure pole position for the Russian Grand Prix, but Toto Wolff believes the team were simply the victims of some bad luck. Toto Wolff cursed Mercedes' luck after missing out on the front row of the grid for the Russian Grand Prix, stating their poor performance was down to an "unfortunate situation" rather than a mistake by the team or their drivers.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi

After qualifying second at Spa last month, Williams driver Russell put in another impressive display in damp conditions to secure P3 in qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom on Saturday. The performance only added to the buzz around Russell ahead of his move to Mercedes for 2022, when he will partner...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Wolff explains why Mercedes pit wall overruled Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted that his team had been right to overrule Lewis Hamilton at a critical point of the Russian Grand Prix. With just five laps to go, a sudden downpour at the end of the race led to fevered discussions on the pit wall about whether to keep their drivers out or to come in for wet weather tyres.
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Title battle too close for comfort, says Mercedes boss Wolff

(Reuters) – Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff expects the Formula One title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to rage deep into the 2021 season, with the gap between the pair too close for comfort. The 36-year-old Hamilton turned a five-point deficit to his 23-year-old Dutch...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff promises ‘really aggressive’ approach to boost Lewis Hamilton title bid

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will have to be ‘really aggressive’ if they are to beat Red Bull and Max Verstappen to the drivers’ championship, according to team boss Toto Wolff.The seven-time champion claimed his 100th victory in Formula 1 at the weekend as he dramatically passed fellow Brit Lando Norris late on in the Russian Grand Prix after correctly opting to pit and change his tyres as the rain came tumbling down.The win means Hamilton regains the championship lead by two points from Verstappen, but his Dutch rival also produced a statement performance in Sochi.The 23-year-old started the race at...
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Who is Carmen Montero Mundt, George Russell's girlfriend?

George Russell was spotted at the James Bond No Time To Die world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He attended the event with girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt – here’s everything we know about her and their relationship. Who is Carmen Montero Mundt?. Carmen Montero Mundt is the...
NFL
firstsportz.com

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Montero set new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” premier on fire

George Russell and Carmen Montero (rumored girlfriend) were seen setting the No Time to Die premier on fire on September 28 in London. As the new movie of James Bond series featuring Daniel Craig is all set to hit the cinemas in United Kingdom on September 30, the 2022 Mercedes ace driver was seen with his girlfriend impressing not only the race fans but even the media personnel present for the event.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy