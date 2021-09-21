CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Home sales jumped by 32% month-on-month in August

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bh93h_0c2uetFl00

Home sales bounced back in August to be around a third higher than in July, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, an estimated 98,300 transactions took place in August, which is 32% higher than in July.

Many property sales had been rushed through in June as the deadline to get full discounts under a stamp duty holiday approached. Some of these transactions may have otherwise taken place in July.

The property market has proved its resilience yet again, with transactions climbing 32% in August

Sam Mitchell, CEO Strike

From July, the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was tapered.

A similar tax holiday in Wales ended on June 30.

Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa said: “The housing market has recovered very quickly from the dip in activity after the stamp duty deadline at the end of June.”

Sam Mitchell, CEO of online estate agent Strike, said: “The property market has proved its resilience yet again, with transactions climbing 32% in August.

“We’re witnessing another flurry of activity as buyers and sellers rush to compete before the final stamp duty savings are removed this month, with properties valued under £250,000 still benefiting from the relief.

“But the strength of the UK housing market goes well beyond fluctuations around changing tax policies, and we see little sign of it slowing down in the months to come despite the stamp duty holiday finally ending.

“There are still other incentives on offer, like the uplift in 95% mortgage offerings and record low interest rates. Plus, people are continuing to reassess their needs in a home due to increased remote working, with more space and rural living proving to be more in demand than ever before.”

Mark Harris chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients said: “Crucially, lender appetite continues to grow beyond offering the lowest rates, with some broadening of policy making it easier for borrowers to access the funding they need.”

Comments / 0

Related
Housing Wire

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears

Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right. One of my main goals for sharing housing sales data in 2021 is to give people a sales trend range to work off this year to know if home sales are doing well.
REAL ESTATE
wbtw.com

Grand Strand realty group tracks decline in home sales, rise in inventory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Real estate experts along the Grand Strand have recently been tracking a shift in the booming housing market. Sloan Realty Group said it’s starting to see a change in trends after August numbers have come in. The realty group has tracked two straight months of decline in single family home sales and three months of decline in condo sales. That’s as inventory for single families has been rising over the last two months, according to Sloan.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Uk#Hm Revenue#Customs#Hmrc#Strike#Spf Private Clients
The Independent

Number of mortgage approvals to home buyers dips to lowest level in a year

The number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers dipped to the lowest levels in a year in August, Bank of England figures show.There were 74,453 approvals for house purchase, marking the lowest figure since July 2020 – the month that a temporary stamp duty holiday was put in place.Despite the dip, approvals remain above pre-February 2020 levels, the Bank’s Money and Credit report said.Borrowing remains well above pre-pandemic normsSimon Gammon, Knight FrankThe stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland has been tapered since July, reducing the potential savings that can be made. It will end completely from October...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

GTA saw a record number of sales for one home type last month

Condo apartments are now the dominant residential asset class in the Greater Toronto Area, reaching a record number of sales last month, according to the Building Industry and Land Development Association. The property type accounted for 3,162 homes sold in the region in August, according to BILD and Altus Group.
REAL ESTATE
yoursun.com

Real estate sales slow in August; seller's market continues

Sales of single-family homes and condos slowed in August, but prices remained high, with sellers getting 100% or more of their listing price for both types of properties. It doesn’t surprise Bill Dryburgh, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto. “It’s always this way in August,” he said. He...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Estate agents urge stamp duty review as temporary holiday ends

An estate agents’ body is calling for a review of the “outdated” levels at which home buyers start paying stamp duty as a tax break ends.Propertymark said the stamp duty holiday has been a success and its normal thresholds should now be reviewed.The “nil rate” stamp duty band in England and Northern Ireland was temporarily raised to £500,000 in July 2020, enabling buyers to save up to £15,000.This helped to turbo-boost the housing market which had nearly ground to a halt early in the coronavirus pandemic.From July 1 this year, the holiday was tapered to £250,000, prompting a rush of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Inman.com

New home sales see modest gains for 2nd consecutive month

Sales of newly built single-family homes hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000 in August 2021, up 1.5 percent from the revised July rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales of newly built single‐family homes hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000 in August 2021, up 1.5...
REAL ESTATE
wolfstreet.com

Home Sales Fall from Year Ago, Prices Down for 2nd Month, Price Reductions Jump: This “Deceleration” Despite Massively Negative Real Mortgage Rates

But now the Fed is planning to end QE. Sales of single-family houses, condos, and co-ops fell by 2.0% in August from July, and by 1.5% from August last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors today (historic data via YCharts):
REAL ESTATE
MassLive.com

Home sales in Massachusetts decline for 2nd month

Home prices in the red-hot housing market exceeded $500,000 for the fifth straight month in August, but buyers aren’t scooping up the properties as fast as they did during the previous two years as single-family home sales declined for the second straight month, The Warren Group reported on Tuesday. Homebuyers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lowell Sun

Mass. home sales down for second straight month

BOSTON – Home prices in the red-hot housing market exceeded $500,000 for the fifth straight month in August, but buyers aren’t scooping up the properties as fast as they did during the previous two years as single-family home sales declined for the second straight month, The Warren Group reported on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketWatch

Home prices keep rising, but sales fall for the first time in 15 months

The median sale price for a home in August rose year-over-year by more than double-digit percentages for the 13th-straight month, but sales fell for the first time in 15 months, according to real estate services company Redfin Corp. The median home-sale price was $380,271 in August, down 1.0% from July but up 16.2% from the same period a year ago, with prices increasing in 83 of the 85 largest metro areas tracked by Redfin. The largest price increases were 36% in Austin, Texas and 25% in Phoenix, Arizona, while the two areas of declines were Milwaukee, Wisconsin (down 1.6%)...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Home Prices Revised to Record High in July, Edge Lower in Aug

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices hit a record high in July, according to revised data, before dropping a tad in August, suggesting one of the world's most expensive property markets is showing little sign of cooling. The government has doubled down in recent weeks on a...
WORLD
The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

FTSE 100 drifts lower amid interest rate concerns

London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...
MARKETS
marketplace.org

Are ibuyers manipulating the housing market?

As housing prices skyrocket to record highs, some observers point to the tech-driven ibuying process as a contributor to housing market madness. In a recent viral TikTok video, real estate agent Sean Gotcher said that a billion-dollar real estate company, with a website that “everybody” visits, is harnessing user data to figure out where it can profitably buy houses.
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Home prices may 'see big declines in coming years,' expert says

Despite four straight months of record-breaking increases, home prices could end up reversing course in the next few years, according to one expert. “There is a chance that we will see big declines in coming years,” Yale Professor of Economics Robert J. Shiller said on Yahoo Finance Live. “I think people are anxious about that at this point in history.”
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy