Snorkel AI Powers AI Data-Centric Solution for Chubb

By Globe Newswire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnorkel Flow is the only platform that enables organizations to build AI applications with a data-centric approach to AI, anchored on programmatic labeling that eliminates the need to manually label data which is notoriously expensive and inefficient. Snorkel AI, a data-centric AI platform company powered by programmatic data labeling, today...

Automation Anywhere Launches Verified Services Partner Program to Advance Customer Adoption of Intelligent Automation

New program helps customers identify service providers with automation expertise to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), launched its new Verified Services Partner Program to differentiate partners who have deep technical implementation expertise in its automation technologies to help customers start and scale their automation journey.
Salesforce Powers Up Their Partnership with Bridgeline’s Hawksearch Site Search Software

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch software launched an updated ‘Lightning-Ready’ integration for Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. The exclusive new connector empowers customers to increase conversions through advanced search, personalization, recommendations, and navigation. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
Introducing the New IntelliChief.com. Your Destination for Everything IntelliChief, Enterprise Content Management, Accounts Payable Automation, Sales Order Automation, and More!

IntelliChief kicks off its rebranding initiative with a new, streamlined website designed to deliver information faster and more efficiently. The new IntelliChief website features updated visuals, new educational content, a renewed focus on UX, and a bevy of other upgrades to help new, existing, and future customers access all of the Enterprise Content Management and Process Automation information they rely on with ease.
Alation Dominates Its Data Governance Peer Group In BARC’s Data Management Survey 22

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, achieved two top rankings and five leading positions in the latest edition of The Data Management Survey 22 conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center). Alation was evaluated by actual users in the Data Governance Products peer group and earned above-average ratings in 13 key performance indicators (KPIs). The survey assessed 20 groups of products (or groups of products).
SheerID Launches SheerIDEA Innovation Labs Webinar Series

Marketers can learn zero-party data strategies to engage identity-based communities over five webinars. SheerID, the leading identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced a new five-part webinar series called “SheerIDEA Innovation Labs.” The virtual webinar series will share how top brands, like Spotify, Headspace, and Target, leverage VIP personalized offers for specific communities to win loyal customers and build trusted relationships with zero-party data.
Crooze and mxHERO Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customer Experience Solutions on the Box Content Cloud

Crooze & mxHERO offer email security, content management, contract lifecycle management, and metadata document library solutions atop the Box Content Cloud. Today, Crooze, Inc. and mxHERO, Inc. have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of key customer, employee, partner experience solutions. These solutions, built for the Box Content Cloud, include email security, content management, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and metadata document libraries.
BigID partners with the EDM Council on Industry Framework for Cloud Data Management

New framework for cloud data controls enables organizations to effectively manage their cloud environments. BigID, the leader in reimagining data management, partnered with the Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Council to establish the Cloud Data Management Capabilities Framework (CDMC). The CDMC framework was developed over the last 18 months by EDM Council’s CDMC Workgroup, with participation from leading financial industry firms, consultancies and technology companies, including BigID, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM and Microsoft. It is chaired by Morgan Stanley and LSEG, with project management provided by Capco.The CDMC Framework is a comprehensive assessment and certification framework that focuses on cloud data management capabilities, standards and best practices for cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud implementations.
ThoughtSpot Secures First 100 Enterprise SaaS Customers in 6 Months as Demand for Modern Analytics Cloud Accelerates

Companies around the globe adopt ThoughtSpot as they look to build their business on data. ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, reported significant growth milestones for its fully managed SaaS offering. Just six months after receiving SOC 2 Type II attestation, ThoughtSpot now has 100 SaaS enterprise customers, with customers ranging from large enterprises like T-Mobile and Aramark to digital natives like FinLocker, factory14, and Cloud Academy. This demand comes as global enterprises build their businesses on ThoughtSpot’s simple, actionable, and open cloud analytics platform to empower every business person to unearth data-driven insights from anywhere.
Terminus Acquires Zylotech, Launches Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to Improve the Accuracy of B2B Go-to-Market Data

Terminus CDP is purpose-built for B2B marketing, providing accurate and trusted buying committee data so customers can connect directly with key decision makers at target accounts. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced its acquisition of Zylotech...
Egress Defend Named Email Security Software of the Year at the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Egress Defend recognized for its innovative use of intelligent technology to protect organizations against rising tide of targeted phishing attacks. Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced that it has been recognized at the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Egress Defend was named Email Security Software of the Year in recognition of its industry-leading use of intelligent technology to effectively protect organizations against the increasing number of attacks targeting the Microsoft 365 platform.
Quadient Surpasses 10,000 Global Software Customers

Quadient Surpasses 10,000 Global Software Customers. 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions powered by Quadient software solutions every day. 1,200 net new customers in the first half of 2021 alone. 70% of Quadient’s software customers are now on SaaS subscription. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections...
Akamai Receives Highest Scores for Three Use Cases in Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

Akamai Also Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant™ Companion Report. Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, received the highest scores for three of the four Use Cases in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report — API Security and DevOps, High Security, and Web-Scale Business Application Use Cases.
Securiti Launches Free Data Privacy Certification Program

Educates Professionals on Modern Framework for Automating Privacy Operations Across Organizational Silos. Securiti, the leader in multi-cloud protection, privacy, and governance, announced a free PrivacyOps Certification program for practicing and aspiring privacy professionals. The multi-module training program covers data privacy management concepts including data privacy laws, governance, and operations for enterprises.
ContractPodAi raises $115M in Growth Funding Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Shape the Digital Transformation of the Legal Industry

ContractPodAi will focus on accelerating its ContractPodAI Cloud growth plans: ‘One Legal Platform’ to support in-house corporate legal teams with a multi-application solution for their technology needs. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) led ‘One Legal Platform’, today announced a USD $115 million Series C...
New DataRobot University Certification Brings the Power of AI Cloud to Citizen Data Scientists

Certification enables citizen users to harness DataRobot AI Cloud to solve complex business problems, accelerate innovation. AI Cloud leader DataRobot today launched its first professional certification for Citizen Data Scientists, the Citizen Data Scientists Professional Certification. This new addition to the DataRobot University (DRU) curriculum puts the power of DataRobot’s AI Cloud in the hands of citizen data scientists so they can make trusted predictions and solve their business’s most challenging problems.
RingCentral Forges First Ever Partnership in Mexico with MCM Telecom

Business-to-business innovator, MCM Telecom, and RingCentral will together bring a new way of hybrid working to Mexican enterprises. RingCentral, Inc. , a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that MCM Telecom will offer a co-branded solution called RingCentral for Symphony, which will be the lead MCM Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering to all business customers. MCM and RingCentral have joined forces to bring together all the essential elements of hybrid work into a single app for video conferencing, mobile collaboration, and advanced business phone capabilities enhanced by MCM’s leading fiber network and expertise in serving the Mexican enterprise market. This will enable organizations across the country to rapidly transform their business communications with new ways to serve customers, engage employees, and integrate critical business processes.
CafeMedia Announces Acquisition Of Leading SEO Platform, Topic

CafeMedia today announced the acquisition of Chia Labs, Inc., developer of Topic, the AI-assisted content creation and search engine optimization (SEO) platform. The deal brings exclusive access to Topic’s powerful natural language processing capabilities to CafeMedia and AdThrive’s more than 3,000 publishers, integrated directly inside their publisher dashboard. To complement the integration, CafeMedia’s product and engineering teams have developed an innovative Content Ideas generator that rolls out today, and uses a proprietary keyword recommendation algorithm to provide a custom list of winnable content opportunities specifically optimized for each publisher in the network.
Switcher Inc. Addresses Expected Triple Digit Growth in the Live Shopping Market

Switcher Inc.’s newest release demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing the innovation, customization, and video solutions needed to help small and mid-sized businesses drive customer engagement, connection, and profitability. Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced the addition...
BrandMuscle and Vericast Deliver Unparalleled Insights-Driven Local Marketing Execution

Combined Capabilities Empower Customers to Reach More Local Markets and Improve Targeting. BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale. Together, these respective leaders in through-channel marketing automation and consumer marketing will offer unparalleled insights-driven marketing execution that helps brands align their local and national marketing efforts.
