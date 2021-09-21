Timbers Company And Wheelock Street Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

Sabre Corporation, the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the general release of its SynXis Property Hub (SPH), the cloud-native property management system that allows hoteliers to focus on what matters most: a connected, seamless and personalized guest experience. With the release, Sabre's launch customers will implement SynXis Property Hub across more than 450 properties. As hoteliers are aiming to reboot the customer experience to bring back the magic of travel, many are looking for end-to-end technology solutions that remove complexities and help maximize the delivery of differentiated, personalized experiences for the guest.

