CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Timbers Company And Wheelock Street Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimbers Company, a leading developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, a leading private real estate investment firm. This mutually beneficial relationship enhances Timbers' ability to be nimble and ready to exploit opportunities including stabilizing distressed assets, or acquiring hotels, land for ground up development, or pursuing value-add projects.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

Sabre launches SynXis Property Hub, a guest-centric property management solution on the SynXis Platform

Sabre Corporation, the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the general release of its SynXis Property Hub (SPH), the cloud-native property management system that allows hoteliers to focus on what matters most: a connected, seamless and personalized guest experience. With the release, Sabre's launch customers will implement SynXis Property Hub across more than 450 properties. As hoteliers are aiming to reboot the customer experience to bring back the magic of travel, many are looking for end-to-end technology solutions that remove complexities and help maximize the delivery of differentiated, personalized experiences for the guest.
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

Crooze and mxHERO Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customer Experience Solutions on the Box Content Cloud

Crooze & mxHERO offer email security, content management, contract lifecycle management, and metadata document library solutions atop the Box Content Cloud. Today, Crooze, Inc. and mxHERO, Inc. have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of key customer, employee, partner experience solutions. These solutions, built for the Box Content Cloud, include email security, content management, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and metadata document libraries.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

The QHotels Group Announces Rebrand

The QHotels Group has announced their rebrand to The QHotels Collection with the unveiling of a new identity. The change echoes the transition of the group’s hotels under one cohesive identity, with creating meaningful connections at the core of the brand’s values. Formerly known as The QHotels Group, the new...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

3H Group and LBA Hospitality form strategic alliance for future growth

LBA Hospitality, based in Dothan, Ala., and 3H Group, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced the formation of their new strategic alliance, which empowers LBA Hospitality and 3H Group to enlarge their respective companies while remaining focused on expansion of their hotel management platform. As evident from historic accomplishments, both companies are leaders in hospitality management and development, and this alliance sets them up for continued success as they merge their shared vision and expertise.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hospitalitynet.org

Sonesta Announces The Domestic Launch Of Sonesta Franchising

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the official launch of Sonesta Franchising, its expanded global hotel franchising organization. The debut of Sonesta Franchising in the U.S. includes its established Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites brands, along with recently introduced Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites brands. Sonesta's continued rapid growth creates numerous options for current and future franchise partners.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Harsco Environmental Inks Strategic Partnership With Magsort

Harsco Corp's (NYSE: HSC) Harsco Environmental division has entered into an exclusive strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring metal recovery technology to the steel industry. Magsort's ultrahigh-energy crusher to process steelmaking slags enables the recovery of higher value metallics. The program will initially focus on bringing the technology to...
ENVIRONMENT
hospitalitynet.org

Terrapin Hospitality Announces Acquisition of K Partners

Terrapin Hospitality, one of the nation’s fastest-growing hotel management companies, announced the acquisition of K Partners, a leading third-party hotel management company located in San Antonio, Texas. With the completion of the acquisition, Terrapin now boasts a portfolio of 70 managed properties comprising 7,335 rooms in 13 states from Oregon to Florida and New York. Terrapin and its affiliates have an ownership interest in 30 of the properties.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
martechseries.com

ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans, Announces Strategic Relationship and Partnership with True North Advisory, Harnessing Advisory’s Experience and Track Record

World Class CXOs to Provide Guidance on Digital Transformation of Real-Time Communications as ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans. ConnX, a leader in Digital Communications Transformation powered by AI and Automation, announced they have engaged True North Advisory to provide guidance and direction as the company undergoes unprecedented growth in its global Integrated Communications Platform service. This unique platform delivers a comprehensive communications solution to mid-size and large global enterprises including unified voice, data, video, messaging, collaboration, security and AI-powered service assurance. ConnX currently serves customers in 120 countries and plans to expand services and global reach to meet the growing global demands of existing and new customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timbers Company#Timberscompany Com#The Long Term Value Fund#Luxury Collection Hotel
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Huazhu Group Limited as CEO for International Business

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) announced that Ms. Jihong He will join Huazhu Group as Chief Executive Officer for International Business starting from October 1st, 2021. In this newly created role, Ms. He will oversee the group's international businesses, which include Deutsche Hospitality (hereinafter referred to as DH).
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Safran, TotalEnergies Sign Emissions Reduction Strategic Partnership

Safran and French energy group TotalEnergies agreed to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions designed to accelerate the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions from the aviation industry. Safran and TotalEnergies’ collaboration will capitalize on their respective areas of expertise for... Subscription Required. Safran, TotalEnergies Sign Emissions Reduction Strategic Partnership is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stormlakeradio.com

BVU and Availa Bank Form Strategic Partnership

Buena Vista University has formed a strategic partnership with Availa Bank. The partnership allows employees of Availa Bank, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU's Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU's online/hybrid undergraduate programs, or the organizational leadership graduate program.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Associated Press

Brookfield Asset Management and Elion Partners Announce $1 Billion Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) and Elion Partners (“Elion”), a vertically integrated industrial specialist and sponsor of institutional real estate vehicles, today announced a $1 billion strategic partnership expanding Brookfield’s Real Estate Secondaries’ logistics portfolio across core infill markets. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Net Element Inc., Mullen Technologies Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership For Upcoming Mullen EV Launch

Mullen Technologies, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE), today announced its entry into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with hofer powertrain GmbH. Under the collaboration, Mullen and hofer powertrain will partner in the development and manufacturing of electric drive systems and components for Mullen’s EV lineup, along with a high-performance powertrain for the DragonFLY, to deliver unprecedented performance in the market. hofer powertrain is a renowned Tier 1 engineering service provider and system supplier specialized in efficient powertrain solutions.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Soldex Signs Strategic Investment Partnership With CSP DAO

Soldex, a scalable and decentralized exchange government by the DeFi community, is thrilled to announce its strategic investment partnership with CSP DAO. Notably, this partnership will help Soldex get additional funding that will help further grow its mission. The official announcement reads on Twitter:. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Kaltura Selects Oracle as a Strategic Cloud Infrastructure Provider and the Companies Extend their OEM Partnership in Push to Expand Video Services

Partnership will deliver live, real-time, and on-demand video, and visual marketing services to Oracle Cloud customers and fuel rapid international expansion. Oracle today announced that Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud with millions of active users, selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its growth and accelerate its global expansion. To meet fast-growing demand in the enterprise video market, Kaltura will deliver its Video Experience Cloud on OCI to power real-time, live, and on-demand video experiences to customers around the world. In addition, Kaltura and Oracle are extending their strategic OEM partnership to make the full range of Kaltura video capabilities and experiences such as video content management, live streaming, real-time conferencing, interactive video paths, and visual marketing available across Oracle Cloud.
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

disguise and ROE Visual strengthen strategic partnership

Disguise and ROE Visual have announced they have strengthened their existing strategic partnership. By turning their current cooperation into a multi-faceted alliance, based on mutual trust and a long-term working relationship, disguise and ROE Visual intend to use each other's technical knowledge to benefit their partners and users worldwide. In...
BUSINESS
stormlakeradio.com

BVU Enters into Strategic Partnership with Rembrandt Enterprises

Buena Vista University and Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., entered a Strategic Partnership to strengthen the workforce and communities across Iowa. This partnership allows for employees of Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
STORM LAKE, IA
TravelDailyNews.com

Element announces strategic reseller partnership with Traveknowledgy at this year’s Travel Tech Show

Element announced a Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with Traveknowledgy, the travel technology company that automates the complex post-booking processes for TMCs and OTAs. Element is now adding Traveknowlegy’s advanced GDS-agnostic automation solution technology to its growing portfolio. Traveknowledgy enables TMCs and OTAs across the world to transform post-booking processes...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy