Timbers Company And Wheelock Street Capital Announce Strategic Partnership
Timbers Company, a leading developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, a leading private real estate investment firm. This mutually beneficial relationship enhances Timbers' ability to be nimble and ready to exploit opportunities including stabilizing distressed assets, or acquiring hotels, land for ground up development, or pursuing value-add projects.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0