Greening Up Your Laundry Routine

By EarthTalk
goodmenproject.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that Americans waste a huge amount of water and energy getting their clothes clean and dry. Do you have any tips for greening the laundry process?. It’s true that Americans use huge amounts of water and energy to keep their clothes clean, dry and soft. Indeed, the average U.S. home expends about 12,000 gallons of water on some 300 loads of laundry per year. The non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) estimates that as much as 20 percent of the water used in our homes goes down the washing machine’s drain. Meanwhile, roughly10 percent of a home’s total electricity use goes toward laundry. No doubt, tightening up this one aspect of taking care of ourselves could make a serious dent in our carbon footprints and overall environmental impact.

#Clean Water#Oceans#Water Softening#Earthtalk#Americans#Nrdc#Smartdry#Emagazine Com#Creative Commons#The Good Men Project#Premium
