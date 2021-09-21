CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Powers Spins A Smaller, Sadder Story In ‘Bewilderment’

 9 days ago

“Life assembles itself on accumulating mistakes.” That’s just one nugget of wisdom in Richard Powers’ latest novel, a heartrending tale of loss. Bewilderment is a smaller, less complex book than his Pulitzer Prize-winning magnum opus, The Overstory (2018), although it also involves the devastating toll of environmental catastrophes. But in his 13th novel, Powers turns his attention from trees to creatures, and from a large cast spanning decades to a tightly bound father-son pair. His overarching concern is with endangered species — including humans, whose habit of turning a blind eye toward what doesn’t immediately affect them has imperiled our future on this planet.

Related
Boston Globe

A father, a son, a dying planet in ‘Bewilderment’

Solastalgia: Mourning what has been lost to catastrophic climate change. That distress — particularly among the young — is what spurred Richard Powers, one of America’s most ambitious and imaginative novelists, to write his 14th and latest work, “Bewilderment.” In a year of unprecedented worldwide drought, fire, and flooding, it couldn’t be timelier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Fresh off a Pulitzer win for ‘The Overstory,’ Richard Powers delivers another environmental ode

Richard Powers’s poignant new novel, “Bewilderment,” is a cri de cœur. Like his recent masterpiece, “The Overstory,” which won a Pulitzer Prize, “Bewilderment” deplores humanity’s destruction of the environment and the perverse incentives that make our descent toward universal suicide so difficult to stop. But unlike “The Overstory,” with its...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Carl Sagan
Daniel Keyes
Richard Powers
