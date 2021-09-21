CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

‘Visions’ Is The ‘Star Wars’ Anime You Were Waiting For

wliw.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars universe is expanding. Star Wars: Visions is the latest series in the franchise, produced by Lucasfilms in collaboration with seven well-known Japanese anime studios. While this technically is the first time these worlds have collided, George Lucas has been inspired by Japanese entertainment since the original trilogy.

www.wliw.org

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Review: Anime Series Is One of the Franchise’s Best Titles in a Decade

[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on all nine episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.]. “Star Wars: Visions” is one of, if not the best, titles — television, film, or otherwise — to come out of the sci-fi franchise’s era under Disney ownership. It’s a beautifully animated and smartly written homage to everything that fans love about “Star Wars,” as well as the rare kind of installment in a multi-billion dollar IP that doesn’t feel like it was created by committee or focus-tested until all the artistry has been stripped away. If you’re a “Star Wars” fan who has become apathetic toward lightsabers and the Force in recent years, “Visions” could remind you about what made you love the franchise in the first place.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Star Wars: Visions’, Lucasfilm’s NEW Series

For years, fans who love both anime and the Star Wars universe have been hoping for a project that combines the two popular forms of entertainment. Now, thanks to Star Wars: Visions — announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy last December at the 2020 Disney Investor Day event and premiering on Disney+ on September 22, 2021 — these fans are about to see their wish fulfilled for the very first time.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

10 New ‘Star Wars’ Heroes & Villains You Should Be Excited to Meet in ‘Visions’ (PHOTOS)

Star Wars: Visions is arriving on Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to further extend the Star Wars universe with the addition of new characters to the galaxy. The Lucasfilm-produced TV series is an animated anthology of nine short films from various Japanese animation studios. These brand-new creative perspectives will offer a look at Star Wars through the eyes of anime creators. StarWars.com has released new details about a number of the heroes and villains being introduced.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Star Wars: Visions First Reactions Praise Unique Approach & Next-Level Animation Style

The first reactions to the Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, are in and they are glowing. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films, each of which is produced by one of six Japanese animation studios, with every episode telling a different, original story from across the vast landscape of a galaxy far, far away. And Star Wars fans are loving it.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
TechRadar

Star Wars: Visions is a galaxy far, far away as you’ve never seen it before

The closing credits for Star Wars: Visions describe the show as “inspired by Star Wars created by George Lucas”. The line elegantly distils the essence of this new animated Disney Plus anthology series, because unlike most other Star Wars movies and TV shows released during the Disney era, its stories aren’t restricted by the existing canon of a galaxy far, far away.
TV SHOWS
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Visions’ Spoiler-Free Reaction: A Stunning Anime Series That Celebrates Star Wars

Star Wars Visions arrives on Disney+ tomorrow. It is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. This non-canon series features nine episodes from varying Japanese animation studios reimagining our favorite galaxy far, far away in a way that only anime can. These studios include: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.
COMICS
CNET

Star Wars: Visions review: A galaxy far, far away goes anime, and it's beautiful

It's astounding that Star Wars: Visions, an anime-inspired anthology series hitting Disney Plus Wednesday, took so long to happen. Star Wars creator George Lucas drew heavily from Akira Kurosawa films for the original 1977 movie and millions of people watched an unofficial TIE Fighter anime short a few years ago. So Disney and Lucasfilm knew it'd be a winning combo.
COMICS
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Star Wars Trilogy#Japanese Anime#Marvel Monsters#The Force#Studio Trigger#English
Observer

Disney Delivers ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Just as Anime Pushes Further Into the Mainstream

It only makes sense now that Disney would start producing anime based on Star Wars. The medium has become a pillar in the ongoing streaming wars, with Netflix (Disney’s biggest competitor) busy acquiring licenses, making exclusive deals, and producing their own original anime for years now. Last year, Netflix announced that over 100 million households watched at least one episode of anime (a 50% increase from 2019), with the genre ranking among the service’s top 10 most-watched programs in over 100 countries. Along with Netflix’s strides, HBO Max has brought the Studio Ghibli library to streaming for the first time, and Sony recently finalized its deal to acquire Crunchyroll. Even with so many beloved brands at their disposal, Disney finds itself in a position it’s not familiar with when it comes to anime: playing catch-up.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Star Wars: Visions’: How the Anime Anthology Expands the Franchise by Returning to its Japanese Roots

“Star Wars: Visions,” the new nine-part anime anthology on Disney+, returns the franchise to its Japanese roots even more directly than “The Mandalorian” to expand the universe. What’s exciting is how the seven anime studios (Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G) filter the franchise so comfortably through the prism of Japanese culture. That’s because George Lucas’ original vision for “Star Wars” was an imaginative fusion of Japanese cinema and sci-fi space opera. “‘Star Wars’ has been so influenced by Japanese culture from Kurosawa films [‘The Hidden Fortress’] to jidaigeki [period samurai] films [from...
COMICS
Collider

Jordan Fisher on ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and the Challenges of Dubbing Japanese Anime in English

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jordan Fisher about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Elder. During the interview, Fisher talked about what he was told about his episode and character before signing on, what people would be surprised to learn about the voice recording process, how even though you are matching the Japanese dub you have freedom with your delivery, and more. In addition, he talked about how he keeps his voice fresh and working when he’s performing on Broadway.
COMICS
Decider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Star Wars: Visions’ on Disney+, an Anime Reimagining of a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ is Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before. Seriously. The animated anthology series eschews canon and the Star Wars house style and instead spotlights the work of a number of Japan’s top animation studios. With the freedom to do whatever they want and tell any kind of story, Star Wars: Visions expands the definition of what a Star Wars tale can look like.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
StarWars.com

“It’s a Love Letter”: The Producers of Star Wars: Visions Celebrate the Unique Anime Collection

There is a moment in “The Duel,” the first short in the new Star Wars: Visions anthology, when the Sith Bandit jabs at a waterfall with her red lightsaber. Listen carefully and you’ll find the sound effect generated by the sizzling blade meeting the natural element matches another moment: when Darth Maul, separated from the Jedi by electro rays in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, tests the barrier for himself.
COMICS
geekculture.co

Geek Interview – Star Wars: Visions Producers On Using Anime To Celebrate Star Wars

It’s no secret that when George Lucas first imagined the Star Wars saga in the 1970s, he was inspired by noted Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, whose films centered around the samurai, warriors with a code of behaviour, and of the ronin or masterless samurai. Kurosawa’s 1958 classic, The Hidden Fortress, has been credited as influencing the sci-fi fantasy saga, so it’s no surprise that when it came time to pay homage to the franchise in an animated series, the producers looked East and drew inspiration from anime.
COMICS
Collider

'Star Wars: Visions' Producers James Waugh & Kanako Shirasaki on the Anime Anthology and Which Characters Could Return

Star Wars: Visions is one of the most exciting things to happen to the galaxy far, far away in years. A true opportunity to let a diverse group of artists play with the imagery of Star Wars and tell stories we've never imagined could be made within the franchise. From kaleidoscopic tales of evil twins to a rock opera and a samurai tale, there is something for everyone in this show.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

STAR WARS: VISIONS Blew Me Away With Its Incredible, Unique Stories and Awesome Anime Styles

I just finished watching Star Wars: Visions on Disney+, and I’m just in awe of what I experienced. I was completely blown away by the Star Wars anime short films that made up the project! The stories presented in Visions were awesome and they were so much better than anything that Lucasfilm threw at us with the films in that sequel trilogy that they produced.
COMICS
Deadline

William Shatner’s ‘TekWar’ In Works As Adult Animated Series With Pure Imagination Studios

EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner and his Shatner Universe has teamed with Pure Imagination Studios to develop and produce a mixed-reality, adult animated series based on Shatner’s hit science fiction thriller TekWar. Developed and written by Matt Michnovetz (24, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), TekWar is based on Shatner’s series of bestselling detective novels, the first published in 1989. The novels are set in the year 2043 and follow a former detective in futuristic Los Angeles who was framed for the crime of dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip. It poses a great threat to humanity and...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy