The majority of students, faculty, and staff at Virginia Tech are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. So, why are masks still required in indoor spaces at the university?. University leaders will continue to monitor the data and introduce changes when it is safe to do so. But until COVID-19 transmission rates remain consistently low, Virginia Tech will continue to require individuals to wear masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO