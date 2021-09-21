CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU postpones preparatory talks for new U.S. council in submarine dispute, diplomats say

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors have postponed discussions to prepare for a new EU-U.S. trade and technology council on Sept. 29 in protest at Washington’s submarine agreement with Australia at France’s expense, two EU diplomats said.

A public agenda document also shows the talks between the EU’s 27 envoys had been withdrawn but did not give a reason. Two diplomats said the European Commission, the EU executive, had asked for the discussion to be postponed.

The inaugural EU-U.S. council, announced at a transatlantic summit in June, is due to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told broadcaster CNN that treatment of France was “not acceptable.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY
Reuters

EU backs France in submarine dispute, asking: Is America back?

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers expressed support and solidarity with France on Monday during a meeting in New York to discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with Paris in favor of a U.S. and British deal. Speaking after the closed-door meeting on...
MILITARY
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis.“Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said Tuesday in a news conference in Paris the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain.“When we are under pressure, ... showing that we also have power and the capacity to defend ourselves ... is simply making ourselves...
POLITICS
CNN

Can Europe power the recovery as US and China stumble?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The United States and China have each taken turns powering the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Is Europe next?. The European economy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Union, fearing a political backlash in member states, can no longer agree to give a guarantee of future membership to the six Balkan countries once promised a place in the club, according to four diplomats and an internal document. An impasse over a...
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Officials claim a trade deal between Australia and the EU will be delayed owing to a dispute about submarines.

Officials claim a trade deal between Australia and the EU will be delayed owing to a dispute about submarines. According to a European trade official, Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and prolong negotiations on an Australian-EU free trade agreement. According to Bernd Lange, a German senator...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU wants long-term solutions for post-Brexit trade, says diplomat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union ministers meeting on Tuesday will discuss how to ease tensions with London over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland but the bloc will not renegotiate provisions for the sensitive frontier agreed in the Brexit divorce deal, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday. The...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Biden, Macron to talk amid diplomatic rift over submarine deal with Australia

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to President Biden in the next few days about the diplomatic flap between Paris and Washington following the submarine deal with Australia, a French government spokesman said Sunday. Biden initiated the phone call, spokesman Gabriel Attal said during an interview with French news outlet...
WORLD
