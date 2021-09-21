CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington’s Citi Open extends title sponsorship through 2023 in wake of sellout 2021 event

By Liz Clarke
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s Citi Open secured a contract extension with its title sponsor through 2023, tournament chairman Mark Ein said. The agreement, which Ein made official Tuesday, represents significant financial stability and the opportunity for reinvestment in Washington’s long-running, late-summer hard-court tennis classic. “It gives us stability and the resources to continue...

