Salem, MA

Screen Time: B-Man’s 140 Tavern scores roles in 'Dexter,' 'Salem's Lot'

worcestermag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo B-Man or not to B-Man, that is the question. Not only is B-Man’s 140 Tavern at 344 Redemption Rock Trail (Route 140) in Sterling being featured as Dell’s, a roadside bar in Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, aka “Salem’s Lot,” in the latest film treatment of Stephen King’s vampire epic “Salem’s Lot,” it also serves as “The Crystal Bar,” a local hangout for incognito serial killer with a conscience Dexter Morgan (aka Michael C. Hall) in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.”

www.worcestermag.com

Comments / 0

 

