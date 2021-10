Coinbase has decided to scrap its plan to offer customers a digital asset lending platform rather than risk a legal showdown with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The crypto firm’s decision not to proceed with the Coinbase Lend product came less than two weeks after Coinbase blasted the SEC for engaging in “intimidation tactics” and disclosed it had received a Wells notice indicating the agency intended to sue Coinbase if the product goes live.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO