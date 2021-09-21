CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

What we’re obsessed with right now: Jungle’s new ‘Loving in Stereo’ album

By KARLA PETERSON
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

What I'm obsessed with: "Loving in Stereo," the new album from the U.K. dance duo Jungle. Who/what is Jungle?: Jungle is Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, a British songwriting and production duo whose 2014 self-titled debut album was shortlisted for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize. This puts the Jungle gents in the most-excellent company of FKA twigs, Foals and the Arctic Monkeys, as it should.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
yr.media

5 New Albums You Should Be Listening To Right Now

It’s been a fruitful year for music. Drake and Kanye finally dropped. Normani hopped back onto the scene and Billie Eilish released her “favorite thing” ever with “Happier Than Ever.” Some seniors in the game proliferated, and others took breathers. Fans continue to beg for new music from Rihanna and Frank Ocean, while their lingerie and jewelry businesses thrive on the side.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Best Adele songs, ranked: Her 17 greatest hits you’ve probably cried to

Though Adele has only released three albums since she broke out more than a decade ago (“19” in 2008, “21” in 2011, and “25” in 2015), she has had an indelible impact on pop music, achieving such indomitable success that when she releases new music it’s usually best to just get out of her way. But what are the best achievements of her career? Check out our countdown of her greatest hits so far. Do you agree with what we picked as her best of all time? SEETaylor Swift songs, ranked: Her top 28 greatest hits – where do ‘Cardigan’ and...
MUSIC
Tyla

Why We're All Obsessed With 'Red Jumpsuit Shows'

We all love a good Netflix binge and La Casa de Papel (otherwise known as Money Heist) and Squid Game both have similarities apart from appearing on our watch lists and being huge on the streaming platform. It's actually to do with the fashion choices... Netflix's twitter has clocked how...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Dua Lipa
Vice

Why is everyone obsessed with Squid Game right now?

Every so often, a Netflix production emerges from the media content mines to completely dominate popular discourse for a few days. First we had Stranger Things, then came Emily in Paris, soon followed by Bridgerton, and now we have Squid Game, a dystopian South Korean series taking the streaming platform by storm. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has even said that it has "a very good chance" of becoming their most popular show ever. But what’s all the fuss about?
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Hot Right NowCeleb-Worthy Swag: The Products and Experiences We’re Loving Right Now!

Here are the hottest products on the lips of Hollywood’s elite this week. Cheese lovers, finally a snack you can take with you. The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups are smart and filling with 5g of protein and 140 calories. Plus, they fit neatly into your cup holder making them a great companion for any road trip or quick errand. Available in three crave-worthy flavors — Creamy Original paired with whole wheat breadsticks, Creamy White Cheddar paired with pretzel breadsticks and Creamy Herbs paired with multigrain breadsticks — simply slather on and enjoy the best crunchy-creamy-then-crunchy-again textural experience we’ve ever had in a snack. Two-pack is $2.49, available at thelaughingcow.com.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereo#The Jungle#Dance#British#Mercury Prize
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s New Album: Will We Finally Get It In 2021?

One question has been plaguing Rihanna for what feels like forever: where’s the new album? As fans eagerly await her to drop new music, here’s what we know. Rihanna has an extensive body of work – eight studio albums, two remix albums, a handful of EPs, and countless singles – but by the way fans react whenever she does anything, you’d think she’s been holding out. Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty can’t post a picture on Instagram, enjoy herself while watching a DJ’s live stream, or practically do anything without someone popping up and demanding that she releases a new album. It’s almost as bad as fans begging for Adele’s new record.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Anya Taylor-Joy's Emmys Look Is Her Best Yet and We're Absolutely Obsessed

The Emmys are HERE, people. It's TV's biggest night, and if there's anything we've been doing plenty of over the last year-plus, it's watching TV. Seriously, my Netflix account has gotten me through this pandemic so far. And speaking of Netflix... one Miss Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of The Queen's Gambit, is at the ceremony tonight, and her look is... incredible!
CELEBRITIES
Washingtonian.com

What We’re Excited to Read, Watch, See, and Listen to Right Now

Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-dominating Broadway hit—a jazzy Greek-myth musical—arrives for a short KenCen stint beginning October 13, the first stop on a national tour. Music fests are back! Broccoli City was recently canceled, but All Things Go is, at press time, a go. This year’s event—October 16 at Merriweather Post Pavilion—features the likes of Haim, St. Vincent, and Charli XCX.
ENTERTAINMENT
variancemagazine.com

Maverick Sabre's 'Not Easy Love' is our new obsession

Maverick Sabre has shared a new song called "Not Easy Love," which features Demae. And it's our new obsession. Out now via FAMM, the velvet smooth cut is Sabre's first since 2019 project When I Wake Up. It's also accompanied by a video directed by Louis Mackay. “Not Easy Love'...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
E! News

12 Disney Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you live and breathe all things Disney...
SHOPPING
GreenMatters

6 Vegan Belts We’re Currently Obsessing Over

The '90s are back, baby! Gen Z has brought back Y2K fashion in all its glory, which includes belts of all varieties — thick belts, skinny belts, belts with statement buckles, and beyond (though thankfully this doesn't include belted tunics... yikes). That said, while most traditional belts are made from leather, we have a number of favorite brands that offer super cute vegan belts. We promise those judgmental teens won't be able to tell the difference.
APPAREL
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett’s New Album ‘Love for Sale’

Over 7 years after topping the Billboard 200 with their first joint effort, ‘Cheek to Cheek,’ GRAMMY winners Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga reunite with hopes of a repeat via their new Cole Porter tribute LP, ‘Love for Sale.’. Preceded by the singles ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy