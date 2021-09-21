CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAKE A LOOK-Reuters coverage of surging European gas prices

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here's all the latest news, analysis and insight from Reuters on the record-high wholesale natural gas prices in Europe. LATEST STORIES > Britain may give state loans to energy companies as gas prices surge > Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar > Yara brings ammonia to Europe after gas price hike, CEO says > Gazprom books modest gas transit capacity to Europe, pushing up prices > UK energy firms seek state support to weather gas crisis > Spain wants EU 'menu' of measures to combat power price surges > German households face 11.5% rise in gas bills > Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role in gas price surge > Soaring gas prices, colder winter could boost oil prices, says Goldman > Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 start will help cap gas prices in Europe > Off the boil: LNG tankers burn more oil as gas prices soar > EUROPE GAS-Stay up to date on market moves and drivers ANALYSIS & INSIGHT > ANALYSIS-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally > ANALYSIS-Gas faces existential crisis in climate wary Europe > ANALYSIS-Europe's power firms locked out of record price bonanza > ANALYSIS-Expensive winter ahead as Europe's power prices surge > GRAPHIC-Gas price surge, just one more headwind for world economy > GRAPHIC-Record summer gas prices signal an expensive winter EXPLANATION & CONTEXT > EXPLAINER-Bleak house: Why Europe faces steep winter energy bills > FACTBOX-Getting out of gas: the sold and scrapped projects > FACTBOX-Nord Stream 2's remaining hurdles, ongoing issues > TIMELINE-Nord Stream 2: Russia's push to boost gas supplies to Germany COMMENT > BREAKINGVIEWS-UK power market deficiencies flash red at bad time > BREAKINGVIEWS-Spain’s utility goof is thin end of net-zero wedge (Compiled by Pravin Char)

fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

NEW YORK — (AP) — Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills. After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

Goldman Sachs claims that oil has entered a structural bull market, reaffirming their $90 oil prediction. Oil inventories are seeing their largest daily drawdowns ever, and the growing global natural gas shortage will only increase demand for oil. OPEC+ will ultimately be unwilling and unable to counter soaring oil prices.
TRAFFIC
birminghamnews.net

European gas prices smash historic high

Natural gas prices in Europe hit record highs in Tuesday's trading, exceeding $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in history, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) shows. The price of October futures on the Dutch TTF exchange surged to $1,031.30 per 1,000 cubic meters, with the overall...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- European energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records early on Tuesday as the shortage of supplies will only get worse just as the winter season starts. Stocks of everything from natural gas to coal and Norwegian water for electricity production are dwindling and there...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge 10% To Fresh Record Highs

The benchmark natural gas prices in the UK and Europe jumped by another 10 percent to fresh record highs on Tuesday as energy commodities rally amid multi-year-low European gas inventories ahead of the winter season. The front-month Dutch TTF Gas Futures, the benchmark for European gas, have jumped to €85/MWh,...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Heating costs may triple as nat gas, propane shortage looms

There is a real energy crisis in Europe that was created by a combination of political missteps, climate change fear-mongering and a woke energy policy that could leave much of Europe and Asia undersupplied as they head into winter. It is also a foreshadowing of what may happen in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

European stocks slide after oil and gas prices leap further

London was among European markets to fall back amid concerns over soaring energy prices, as the price of oil leapt to a new three-year high.Buoyant energy stocks helped the FTSE 100 perform slightly better than European peers, although technology firms seemed particularly weak during the session.The FTSE 100 closed 35.3 points, or 0.5%, lower at 7,028.1 on Tuesday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have slipped back sharply today, with all sectors lower, except for energy, which is being buoyed by the surge in energy prices, as oil prices nudge above 80 dollars a barrel...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

European Gas Price Triples amidst Supply Disruption and Rising Demand

European gas price has kept breaking new records over the past months. Both higher-than-usual demand and supply shortage have led to the price strength. As winter is approaching, we expect price to remain at elevated levels in the months to come. The front-month Dutch TTF gas contract has remained firm...
TRAFFIC
