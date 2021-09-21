TAKE A LOOK-Reuters coverage of surging European gas prices

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here's all the latest news, analysis and insight from Reuters on the record-high wholesale natural gas prices in Europe. LATEST STORIES > Britain may give state loans to energy companies as gas prices surge > Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar > Yara brings ammonia to Europe after gas price hike, CEO says > Gazprom books modest gas transit capacity to Europe, pushing up prices > UK energy firms seek state support to weather gas crisis > Spain wants EU 'menu' of measures to combat power price surges > German households face 11.5% rise in gas bills > Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role in gas price surge > Soaring gas prices, colder winter could boost oil prices, says Goldman > Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 start will help cap gas prices in Europe > Off the boil: LNG tankers burn more oil as gas prices soar > EUROPE GAS-Stay up to date on market moves and drivers ANALYSIS & INSIGHT > ANALYSIS-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally > ANALYSIS-Gas faces existential crisis in climate wary Europe > ANALYSIS-Europe's power firms locked out of record price bonanza > ANALYSIS-Expensive winter ahead as Europe's power prices surge > GRAPHIC-Gas price surge, just one more headwind for world economy > GRAPHIC-Record summer gas prices signal an expensive winter EXPLANATION & CONTEXT > EXPLAINER-Bleak house: Why Europe faces steep winter energy bills > FACTBOX-Getting out of gas: the sold and scrapped projects > FACTBOX-Nord Stream 2's remaining hurdles, ongoing issues > TIMELINE-Nord Stream 2: Russia's push to boost gas supplies to Germany COMMENT > BREAKINGVIEWS-UK power market deficiencies flash red at bad time > BREAKINGVIEWS-Spain’s utility goof is thin end of net-zero wedge (Compiled by Pravin Char)