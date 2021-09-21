CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inhibiting targets of SARS-CoV-2 proteases can block infection, study shows

By University of Liverpool
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Liverpool have shown how SARS-CoV-2 viral proteases attack the host cell, and how this can be targeted to stop virus replication in cell culture using existing drugs. The new findings, published today in Nature Communications, offer a powerful resource to understand proteolysis in the context...

