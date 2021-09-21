OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 116% in August, sources say
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 116% in August from 109% in July, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.
