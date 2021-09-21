New shopping guidelines go into effect for Lenox Square

ATLANTA — There are some new rules for one of Atlanta’s most popular shopping destinations.

Starting today, teenagers and kids under 18 need adult supervision while shopping every day after 3 p.m.

The new guideline is in response to several recent shootings that involved teens. One of the shootings involved two 15-year-olds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Now people are able to go inside the mall and do whatever they want to do instead of having to look over their shoulder,” said Chris Miller, who lives nearby.

To help keep shoppers safe, ,all management already added metal detectors and K9 patrols trained to sniff out guns.

But not everyone thinks this it’s going to work to cut down on crime.

“This is putting a Band-Aid on something that needs surgery,” said Bill White of Buckhead City Movement.

Simon Properties, which owns the mall, said the new program is “an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can CLICK HERE to read more about the new youth supervision program.

©2021 Cox Media Group