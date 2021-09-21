Summer's almost over. So where's your unemployment tax refund from the IRS?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday, that parents who were expecting their third Child Tax Credit payment last week, may experience a delay in getting the money and may only receive a fraction of the amount they were supposed to receive. According to IRS officials, the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year to help millions of households suffering through the pandemic, was sent September 15 to about 35 million families. Some people received the checks through the mail, which took several weeks to arrive, others chose direct deposit into their bank accounts.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO