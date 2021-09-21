CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Summer's almost over. So where's your unemployment tax refund from the IRS?

By Oscar Gonzalez
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS has been slowly making adjustments on 2020 tax returns and issuing refunds averaging around $1,600 to those who can claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break. Yet, the last batch of refunds, which went out to some 1.5 million taxpayers, was almost two months ago. No rounds of payments seem to be going out this month, even though the IRS said adjustments would be made "this summer" -- and fall officially starts on Wednesday.

Sandra Cole
8d ago

they should give interest to us.when u owe the IRS dont we pay interest?im still waiting and im sure millions also.where's our refund!!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy