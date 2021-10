The Federal Reserve is still undecided on whether the United States should roll out a digital dollar, according to comments from Chairman Jerome Powell. Speaking at a recent press conference, Powell said the Fed was still weighing up the advantages of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and was in no rush to reach a decision on committing to a rollout of the technology. He said the Federal Reserve intends to publish a paper in due course setting out its thoughts on digital currency, and whether the U.S. should adopt a digital dollar.

