CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Nerves on edge on Spanish island as quakes, lava threaten

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of volcanic lava continued to flow toward the sea Tuesday and a new vent blew open on the mountainside. After moving downhill across the island’s...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

Satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island’s western shore, experts said. The surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens as it comes into contact with water, scientists have said.
WORLD
AFP

Lava from Canaries eruption covers huge area at sea

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean 36 hours ago has already covered more than 25 acres at sea, experts said Thursday.  "Estimates suggest it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)" at sea, David Calvo of the Canaries' volcanology institute Involcan told AFP, saying experts would carry out a more accurate assessment with drones in the coming hours.
TWITTER
AFP

Canaries lava peninsula doubles in size as wind change raises risk

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean two days ago has already covered an area bigger than 25 football pitches, with concerns rising over worsening air quality in nearby residential areas, experts said on Thursday. The newly wrought peninsula had doubled in size to 20 hectares (50 acres) since the morning, according to the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan). While the feared explosion and clouds of toxic gases released as the molten rock hit the ocean have not materialised, a forecast change in wind may bring new hazards, the Pevolca volcanic emergency committee warned. "With the weather we are going to have from tomorrow," marked by a possible change in the direction of winds that have so far dispersed the gases towards the sea, it is possible "the smell of sulphur" will be felt "with greater intensity", Pevolca official Ruben Fernandez said.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
audacy.com

How climate change can lead to more lightning strikes, wildfires

As climate change intensifies, more lightning strikes in the western U.S. should lead to even more wildfires. UC Berkeley researchers said the increases could have a dramatic impact on California. California had more than 15,000 lighting strikes in three days last August, causing 600 fires and two catastrophic wildfires in...
BERKELEY, CA
audacy.com

The Latest: WHO: 15 of 54 African nations at 10% vaccinated

NAIROBI, Kenya — The World Health Organization says just 15 of Africa’s 54 countries have reached the global target of fully vaccinating 10% of their population by the end of this month. Half of African countries have fully vaccinated 2% or less of their populations. The WHO says almost 90%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

LONDON (AP) — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions. However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Canary Islands#European Union#Islands Region#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Ap#Cabinet#The European Union#Earth Observation Program#Eu#Europa Press#The Volcanology Institute
audacy.com

The Latest: United: Nearly half facing firing got vaccinated

DALLAS — United Airlines officials say nearly half the employees facing dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots. That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320. An airline spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the declining number of potential firings shows the company’s policy of requiring vaccinations is working.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy