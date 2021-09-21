CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boys Varsity Soccer Wins Third Straight, Shutout Covenant Christian 2-0

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KV boys varsity soccer team secured its third straight win with a 2-0 shutout victory over local rival Covenant Christian on Monday evening. Behind goals by Ben Herz, Joel Gomez, and a complete defensive effort, the Kougars picked up their third clean sheet of the season. The first half...

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
fisherstigersathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats North Central 3 – 0

The #1 ranked boys soccer team defeated North Central 3-0 on Thursday evening. Keiji Nakamae led the way on his birthday with 2 goals and an assist. Charlie Stump also scored while Nakamae, Noah Reinhart & Grant Scott added assists. Tyler March secured his 9th shutout of the season with strong play in the goal and excellent team defense.
SOCCER
waketechsports.com

Wake Tech wins third straight with 3-0 victory over Pitt

RALEIGH, NC – Wake Technical Community College volleyball swept Pitt Community College 3-0 Friday night at home in a NJCAA Region 10 divisional match-up. Wake Tech took the first set 25-21. The second set was a back and forth battle for both teams. The Eagles jumped out early, but let the Bulldogs took a late lead forcing the Eagles to rally to claim the second set 25-23. The Eagles were in control of most of the third set and took a 25-21 victory.
RALEIGH, NC
Trumann Democrat

Wabash boys soccer shuts out Blackford with 2-0 victory

Wabash’s boys soccer team won their second game in a row on Thursday evening when they hosted Blackford High School in a non-conference match-up that ended in favor of the Apaches, 2-0. The victory moved Wabash to 5-3-1 overall with four regular-season games remaining.
WABASH, IN
cnsathletics.com

Baldwinsville boys soccer scores 1-0 win over C-NS

Tyler Williams scored the game's only goal in the second half to lead visiting Baldwinsville to a 1-0 victory over Cicero-North Syracuse in a SCAC Metro division boys soccer game on Thursday. 9/16 - 6:30 PM Boys Soccer Final. Cicero-North Syracuse 0. The win puts Baldwinsville at 4-0-1, keeping pace...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knights#Highland
chelanathletics.com

Game Summary: Girls Varsity Soccer with 3-0 Win Over Liberty Bell

The Girls Varsity Soccer team hosted the Liberty Bell Lions last night at Mountain Goat Field. The Goats came into the contest with a 2-2 record, and their first regulation loss the game before. The team responded well with a resounding 3-0 win over the Lions. The game was well attended, with the Chelan student section in full force.
SOCCER
eastgreenwichnews.com

Boys Soccer: SK Beats EG, 2-0

Above: Carson Paull #16 with a header. This game was end-to-end action, with both teams playing well. It all came down to attempts made and goals in. SK ended on top 2 to 0. “Other than two mistakes that we made on free kicks, we played very well defensively against South Kingstown. Griffin Gee in goal made a few very good saves,” said Coach Pat McGuirl. “They are a top team and I think we were able to move the ball well at times. We are working on ball possession and we have seen real progress in the last few weeks. Stephen Timperley and Carson Paull are both very skilled and they have been leading the team on the field.”
SOCCER
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Team beats Akron Ellet 5 – 0

On Thursday, September 16th, The Boys Varsity Soccer Team played Akron Ellet at Serpentini Stadium. The game started well for the Bears aggressively attacking the Ellet defense. The aggressiveness would pay off, when with 25:41 remaining on a quick counter attack Max Glickberg was able to get a pass forward to Luka Sunjevaric who beat the last defender and the Ellet keeper to open the scoring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer ties St. Joseph 2 – 2

In a much-anticipated match at St. Joe, Holland came away with a tie. After camping overnight at Warren Dunes State Park on a team-building excursion, the Holland team played hard against a very strong opponent. St. Joe got on the board early, but Holland was able to tie the match with a put-back goal by Timo Phillips on an indirect kick. In the second half, St. Joe took the lead again, but with 7 minutes remaining, Isaiah Arredondo headed in a long throw-in by Jackson VanHekken. “St. Joe is an excellent team and tested our determination,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “I was very happy with our resolve. In difficult circumstances, the boys played with focus and kept fighting until the final whistle.” Holland is now 9-1-2. The Holland JV team defeated St. Joe 5-1 making their record 7-2-1. Holland will host Mona Shores on Tuesday.
SOCCER
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to McCutcheon 2 – 0

The McCutcheon Mavericks visited Fred Jones Field on Monday evening to take on the Kougars and were able to battle to a 2-0 win over the home team. The visiting team was the most talented team the young Kougars have faced all season. Playing in their third game in three days, the Kougars put up their best effort of the season despite the loss.
SOCCER
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Team falls to Walsh Jesuit 2 – 1

On Wednesday, September 8th, The Boys Varsity Soccer Team hosted a game against Walsh Jesuit Warriors at Serpentini Stadium. The first half was mostly played in the Bears half of the field with the home team on their heels. Thanks to some timely defense and key saves the first half ended in a 0-0 tie.
SOCCER
outlooknewspapers.com

Bears Collect Third Straight Shutout Victory

First published in the Sept. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The John Burroughs High School varsity girls’ volleyball team carried brooms off the court as it swept visiting Crescenta Valley High, 3-0, on Tuesday by scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-22. The victory kept the Bears (3-0 league record, 7-4 overall) tied with Arcadia atop the Pacific League standings.
BURBANK, CA
vicksburgnews.com

Gators shutout their second straight opponent in a 46-0 win

Vicksburg High School remained undefeated after a 46-0 victory against Forest Hill on Thursday. “I thought they played extremely well offensively, defensively, and on special teams,” head coach Todd McDaniel said. “It’s great to make up for mistakes and bring home a victory at the same time.”. The Gators got...
HIGH SCHOOL
MassLive.com

What Happened Thursday: Cathal Carney picks up fourth straight shutout for West Springfield boys soccer & more

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Cathal Carney is only getting better and better. The West Springfield boys soccer senior has held his own in goal for the Terriers since his freshman year. He’s progressively made a name for himself as not just the top goalkeeper in the region, but in the state.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
bubearcats.com

Men’s Soccer Wins 2-0 at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Graduate student midfielder Noah Luescher finished with a goal and an assist, powering Binghamton (5-2-0) to a 2-0 win over Monmouth (2-2-2) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Saturday afternoon at Hesse Field. With the victory, the Bearcats remain off to their best start since 2015, when they were also 5-2-0 through their first seven matches.
SOCCER
Trentonian

Rowan women’s soccer earns 2-0 shutout in NJAC opener

GLASSBORO – The Rowan University women’s soccer team kicked off New Jersey Athletic Conference play with a 2-0 shutout over visiting Ramapo Sept. 18 here. Sarah Bergan had a goal and an assist while Nina Carlson also tallied as the Profs captured their fourth win in a row. Offensively, Rowan fired off 31 shots with 12 coming from Carlson in the victory.
mcmurrysports.com

Women’s soccer blanks Bulldogs for fourth straight win, 2-0

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Women's Soccer wrapped up non-conference games on Sunday afternoon, knocking off Texas Lutheran with a 2-0 shutout at Wilford Moore Stadium to extend its win streak to four games. McMurry (5-2) played another defensively sound game Sunday, shutting out its fourth opponent of the season....
ABILENE, TX
Idaho8.com

Hillcrest Boys Soccer picks up another win with shutout victory over Madison

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Right from kickoff Monday afternoon, Hillcrest was in control on the pitch against Madison in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Bobcats. The Knights took the lead in the first minute and never let up in this one. Hillcrest got on the board when Hadrien...

Comments / 0

Community Policy