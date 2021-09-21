Boys Varsity Soccer Wins Third Straight, Shutout Covenant Christian 2-0

Above: Carson Paull #16 with a header. This game was end-to-end action, with both teams playing well. It all came down to attempts made and goals in. SK ended on top 2 to 0. “Other than two mistakes that we made on free kicks, we played very well defensively against South Kingstown. Griffin Gee in goal made a few very good saves,” said Coach Pat McGuirl. “They are a top team and I think we were able to move the ball well at times. We are working on ball possession and we have seen real progress in the last few weeks. Stephen Timperley and Carson Paull are both very skilled and they have been leading the team on the field.”

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO