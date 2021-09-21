Boys Varsity Soccer Wins Third Straight, Shutout Covenant Christian 2-0

In a much-anticipated match at St. Joe, Holland came away with a tie. After camping overnight at Warren Dunes State Park on a team-building excursion, the Holland team played hard against a very strong opponent. St. Joe got on the board early, but Holland was able to tie the match with a put-back goal by Timo Phillips on an indirect kick. In the second half, St. Joe took the lead again, but with 7 minutes remaining, Isaiah Arredondo headed in a long throw-in by Jackson VanHekken. “St. Joe is an excellent team and tested our determination,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “I was very happy with our resolve. In difficult circumstances, the boys played with focus and kept fighting until the final whistle.” Holland is now 9-1-2. The Holland JV team defeated St. Joe 5-1 making their record 7-2-1. Holland will host Mona Shores on Tuesday.
