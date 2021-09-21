MCCTC Receives Beechcraft Airplane for Aviation Maintenance Program

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center received a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft this week for its aviation maintenance program students. The Beechcraft Bonanza is an aircraft that most general aviation mechanics are exposed to in the field, according to a press release. Since its introduction in 1946 as the Beechcraft model 35, it has had the longest running production in the world, continuing today as the Beechcraft Bonanza G36.