Mahoning County, OH

MCCTC Receives Beechcraft Airplane for Aviation Maintenance Program

By Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center received a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft this week for its aviation maintenance program students. The Beechcraft Bonanza is an aircraft that most general aviation mechanics are exposed to in the field, according to a press release. Since its introduction in 1946 as the Beechcraft model 35, it has had the longest running production in the world, continuing today as the Beechcraft Bonanza G36.

