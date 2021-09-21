CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsettling Pikmin-like adventure Dap arrives on PC next week

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debut project of developer Melting Parrot, Dap, looks like an experience that few others can compare to. Dap has been described as “Pikmin meets Mononoke” and while gameplay footage certainly confirms the validity of that description, it does not fully capture everything that makes the game unique. It combines some of the basic features of those two works while leaning heavily on horror elements, resulting in an enchanting yet deeply unsettling vibe. Thankfully, those interested in playing Dap can do so as soon as next week, when it releases on Sept. 29.

www.pcinvasion.com

