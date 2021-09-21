CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Calling women ‘birds’ is ‘plainly sexist’, judge rules as Barclays banker wins discrimination claim

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHFjS_0c2uW4Ox00

A UK judge has ruled that calling women “birds” is “plainly sexist,” and even using the term jokingly is “foolish” in a landmark discrimination case.

The ruling came following a tribunal brought by a Barclays investment banker after her boss repeatedly called women “birds.”

Anna Anca Lacatus said her boss, James Kinghorn, continued to refer to her as a “bird” despite requesting that he stop and warning that the term was making her feel uncomfortable, the hearing at the East London Employment Tribunals Service was told.

Mr Kinghorn still defended his use of the word as “lighthearted”, but judge John Crosfill ruled against him stating it was “foolish” to think anyone would find the remark funny.

Ms Lacatus is set to receive compensation following the ruling.

Ms Lacatus worked as a £46,000-a-year analyst with Barclays, her first job in investment banking since completing an investments and finance master's degree at Queen Mary University in London .

In a statement, she said her boss Mr Kinghorn referred to a female employee as a “bird” in February 2018.

Ms Lacatus said that she immediately confronted him about his use of the phrase, but he then continued to say it in an effort to make her feel uncomfortable. Mr Kinghorn told her she should not report him to HR over his use of the term, she said.

At the tribunal, Mr Kinghorn accepted that his language was inappropriate.

Judge John Crosfill said: “The use of the phrase ‘bird’ was a misplaced use of irony which inadvertently caused offence.

“We accept that when this was pointed out to [Mr Kinghorn], he ultimately got the message and stopped trying to be funny. We find that it is likely that it took some time before Ms Lacatus was sufficiently blunt that the message hit home.

“The language is plainly sexist (whether misplaced irony or not).”

The tribunal also ruled that Ms Lacatus would have been reluctant to speak about her boss’s language at the time out of fear of the damage it could do to her career.

Ms Lacatus also won her claim that Barclays had failed to accommodate her request for adjusted working hours because of her endometriosis and anxiety.

Ms Lacatus was often expected to work past 7pm, averaging between 40 and 48 hours a week.

Judge Crosfill said: “As her illness progressed, Ms Lacatus became progressively more exhausted.

“We accept that working as hard as the team did was tough on everybody but doing so whilst coping with endometriosis and stress and anxiety would make it much harder.”

“Being required to work for the long hours placed [Ms Lacatus] at a substantial disadvantage compared to others without a disability.”

The judge said the failure to adjust her hours was a “serious act of discrimination.”

Ms Lacatus was signed off in January 2019 and was later made redundant by the bank. A hearing to decide compensation will take place at a later date.

Additional reporting by Solent News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge rules Little Mix concert promoter discriminated against group of deaf mothers at 2017 concert

A judge has ruled that a concert promoter for Little Mix discriminated against a group of deaf mothers in 2017.As reported by BBC News, district judge Ian Avent ordered LHG Live to financially compensate three mothers — Sally Reynolds, Sarah Cassandro and Victoria ââNelson — after it failed to provide an interpreter for the supporting acts at a 2017 Little Mix concert in West Sussex.Reynolds, Cassandro and Nelson had requested a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter for the concert they attended with their children, who can hear.Live allegedly offered carer tickets and said the group could bring their own...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The groups to support to help end violence against women and girls

It has not been an easy week for women.A court heard how police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, used his Metropolitan Police-issued warrant card to kidnap 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home from visiting friends in south London on 3 March 2021. Couzens has been given a whole life sentence. Handing down the sentence today, 30 September, presiding judge Lord Justice Fulford said Couzens had “eroded the confidence that the public are entitled to have in the police” and “considerably added to the sense of insecurity that many having living in our cities, perhaps particularly women, when travelling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’: Who was Sarah Everard?

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Birds#Banker#East London#Uk#Queen Mary University#Solent News
ilo.org

Gender discrimination, wage inequality challenge women in Jordan

Noha is an Arabic language teacher who has worked at a private school for more than 20 years. Her male colleague has the same duties but only 4 years of work experience, yet his monthly salary is already equal to that of Noha. Noha, 50, teaches 8th grade students at...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Why are there so few women MPs? New research shows how parties discriminate against women candidates

Australian women have long been under-represented in parliament. Although our country was the first in the world to give women the right to stand for election, we currently rank 56th in the world for female representation, just behind Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Germany and Suriname. By comparison, New Zealand is sixth. So why, in 2021, do we have a situation where less than one-third of MPs in the House of Representatives are women? In our newly published research, we investigated whether the low numbers were due to discrimination of female candidates by voters or political parties. We found that while Australian voters used to...
GERMANY
The Independent

M25 blocked by Insulate Britain protesters for seventh time as they defy court orders

Environmental group Insulate Britain has defied a court order to block the M25 for the seventh time in two weeks. The group has blocked Junction 3 of the motorway causing more disruption following an injuction implemented by Grant Shapps and Priti Patel which would see protesters face prosecution if caught blocking the M25.More than 50 people were arrested on Monday following protests blocking roads to Heathrow for more than three hours. However, they were released following pending investigation. More to follow...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Racist’ drug laws should be reformed, says former government adviser

Britain’s drug laws are racist and need to be overhauled, a former government adviser has said.Lord Simon Woolley, who used to lead the government’s race disparity unit, said the 50-year-old Misuse of Drugs Act should be reviewed, as it is a “tool of systemic racism”.The crossbench peer also urged healthcare professionals to speak out about the benefits of reforming the existing rules.He added that any review should examine whether decriminalising drug use could be part of the solution.Writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), Lord Woolley, said that the current legislation failed all of society, but disproportionately affected black communities.He...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government brings legal action against Insulate Britain protesters blocking M25

The government has launched legal proceedings against environmental activists for blocking the M25 in defiance of a recent court injunction.This comes as demonstrators from Insulate Britain, a climate group started by one of Extinction Rebellion’s founders, stopped traffic on the motorway on Wednesday - the seventh time they have done so in little more than fortnight.Protesters have also recently blocked other key roads such as the A20 near the Port of Dover. Last week, the government warned climate campaigners they could be charged with contempt of court if they ignored an interim injunction issued by the High Court on 22...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Football fan jailed over ‘grossly offensive’ racial abuse posted on Facebook

A West Bromwich Albion fan found guilty of racially abusing one of his own team’s players on Facebook has been jailed for eight weeks. Simon Silwood posted a message saying Romaine Sawyers should win the “Baboon d’Or” – a sarcastic reference to the Ballon d’Or trophy – following his team’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Morrisons workers win key legal battle in equal pay fight

Thousands of current and former Morrisons shop floor staff are a step closer in their fight for equal pay following a new ruling at an employment tribunal.In the decision handed down by Judge Davies at Leeds Employment Tribunal, it was confirmed that Morrisons’ retail workers can rely on the supermarket’s distribution centre workers as comparators in their claims for equal pay.Mostly female retail staff have been fighting for similar wages to those of mostly male workers in warehouses.It comes after a Supreme Court ruling against Asda in March when judges said the two jobs could be considered comparable.Morrisons argued that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Woman denies killing 67-year-old Londoner and dumping headless body 250 miles away

A woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a 67-year-old female and dumping her headless body in Devon.Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was reported missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on 11 June. Just over two weeks later, her decapitated body was discovered near to the town of Salcombe in Devon on 27 June.On Tuesday, her alleged killer, Jemma Mitchell, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing. The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Ms Chong at some point between 10 and 27 June this year.A provisional four-week trial has been set for next year by Judge Anthony Leonard QC.Meanwhile a further hearing has been set for 23 December this year, which the defendant is due to attend via video link.The defendant, who hails from Brondesbury Park, Brent, northwest London, was remanded into custody.Ms Chong, who was known to friends as Deborah, originally came from Malaysia but moved to the Wembley area of London in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How My Menopause Centre is getting the best information to women

Young mums Dr Clare Spencer and Helen Normoyle first met at the school gates in Harrogate as they were dropping off their kids. But it wasn’t too long before they were comparing notes on the menopause. Now they’ve set up My Menopause Centre to provide information and guidance to all the women out there who want to understand what is happening to them and what they can do about it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy