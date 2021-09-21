CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Lunar Rover VIPER is Going Where No Rover Has Gone Before

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZF8a1_0c2uV5Jt00

In the run-up to a human landing on the Moon under the Artemis Program, NASA has now finalized the landing site for its lunar rover VIPER, the space agency announced in a press release. This is expected to be the first human landing after the Apollo 17 mission of 1972.

The Artemis program aims to send humans to the southern pole of the Moon, a territory uncharted by previous crewed missions or landers. Using information from remote sensing instruments, NASA has determined that the lunar south pole is one of the coldest regions of our solar system but one that has easy access to the Moon's water. Therefore, it plans to send 'Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover' or VIPER in 2023 on a 100-day mission to explore resources that might facilitate a human settlement on the Moon in this very decade.

Planned to be the size of a golf cart and weighing 950 pounds (430 kg), VIPER will sport three spectrometers and a 3.28 foot (1 m) drill. Moving at an extremely slow speed of 0.5 mph (0.8 kph), the rover will take samples from three types of lunar environments while battling temperature fluctuations within the range of 500°F (260°C), as it moves from shade to sunlight on the lunar surface.

The solar-powered rover will also need to stay away from extended periods of darkness that can abruptly end the mission. In light of all the collected information, NASA's Artemis team evaluated many viable paths and finally selected the Nobile crater as the one that offered a lot of flexibility. The crater is mostly covered in shadows making it an ideal site for ice, whereas smaller craters near the roving site will provide access to look for other resources too, the press release said.

The Nobile crater covers an approximate surface area of 36 square miles (93 square kilometers), of which VIPER is expected to traverse 10 to 15 miles (16 to 24 km) during its mission. As it moves through areas of scientific interest, it will drill and collect samples from at least three sites, NASA said, paving way for further estimations and drawing up a resource map that will aid in planning long-term missions on the Moon.

Following the announcement, NASA has also organized a Reddit AMA and will answer questions specific to the landing site and the rover today.

Comments / 1

Related
Inverse

Watch: Something strange is happening to Jupiter’s Red Spot

For more than 150 years, when humans have looked at Jupiter, they’ve seen a raging vortex larger than the Earth itself swirling with layers of wind and gas. The Great Red Spot is a high-pressure storm that has been brewing on Jupiter for hundreds of years, and a team of scientists recently discovered that not only does the storm live on, but its winds are also actually picking up speed.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA to stop sending commands to its Mars fleet

NASA has confirmed that it has stopped sending commands to all of its spacecraft and rovers on the surface of Mars until the middle of October. The reason it’s not sending commands to the Mars fleet is because Mars and Earth are currently on opposite sides of the sun, known as the Mars solar conjunction. This phenomenon happens every two years, and despite being unable to send commands, the missions operating on the Red Planet will continue to gather data during this period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Rover#Lunar Resources#Lunar Water#Lunar South Pole#The Artemis Program#Apollo#Viper#Reddit Ama
Science Focus

Why does China want to build a kilometre-long spacecraft? And is it even possible?

The Chinese space programme has been raising eyebrows again – this time because of its proposal to study how to build a large spacecraft, at least one kilometre in length. To put that into perspective, the International Space Station (ISS) is just 109 metres across, yet it cost $150 billion (£110 billion) and took thirty missions over the course of a decade to build. China’s proposal is for a spacecraft 10 times the size of the ISS. It may sound crazy but don’t make the mistake of dismissing it just yet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

A New System Can Self-Deploy a Lunar Landing Pad. With Moon Dust?

California-based Masten Space Systems is developing a method for protecting lunar landers from the clouds of lunar dust thrown up by their own engines on descent, a press statement reveals. The innovative approach would see landers inject alumina ceramic particles into the rocket engine plume in order to glue lunar dust together, creating a makeshift landing pad on the surface of the moon, moments before landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
casscountyonline.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover cameras capture Mars like never before

Last Updated on September 27, 2021 by Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller. Here’s an update from our local Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller:. Watch as Caltech’s Eva Scheller, a member of the Perseverance science team, provides a snapshot of the rover’s SHERLOC science instrument. Mounted on the rover’s robotic arm, SHERLOC features spectrometers, a laser, and cameras, including WATSON, which takes close-up images of rock grains and surface textures.
ASTRONOMY
SignalsAZ

Prescott Native Helps Hone Rover Design in NASA Internship

Michael Klooster, an Aerospace Engineering senior at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, AZ, knew he wanted to work in the space industry since fifth grade, and this past summer, he took one giant leap toward his dream by earning a 10-week internship at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), along with funding from the NASA Arizona Space Grant Consortium.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Interesting Engineering

Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

On Its 1,000th Martian Day, NASA's InSight Lander Records the Biggest Marsquake On the Red Planet

NASA's InSight lander has enabled scientists to measure the biggest quakes ever witnessed on Mars. On September 18, NASA's InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes the mission has ever detected. The temblor is estimated to be of 4.2-magnitude, and shook for nearly an hour-and-a-half, NASA said in a statement.
ASTRONOMY
Science Friday

Ice-Hunting Lunar Rover Robot Gets A Landing Site

This week, NASA announced that it had selected a destination for a planned robotic lunar rover called VIPER, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover. The mission is planned for launch in 2023, and will rove about the Moon’s south pole, mapping the location and concentration of water ice deposits. The plan is for a commercial spaceflight mission to deliver the rover to a spot near the western edge of the Nobile Crater at the Moon’s south pole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

NASA's Artemis Rover to Explore the Dark Side of the Moon in 2023

NASA‘s first mobile robotic mission on the Moon has been planned for 2023. It was officially announced yesterday that the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) will be sent to the Nobile Crater in 2023 with the task of discovering resources and mapping where water exists, what form it’s in, and where it came from.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

NASA unveils landing site on the moon for ice-hunting VIPER rover

We now know where NASA's first-ever robotic moon rover will touch down. The ice-hunting Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) will land just west of Nobile Crater, which sits near the moon's south pole, NASA officials announced Tuesday (Sept. 20). In late 2023, VIPER will fly to the moon aboard Griffin, a lander built by Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic that will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theregister.com

NASA hopes VIPER rover will search for water in Moon's Nobile crater in 2023

Video NASA has chosen where to send a golf-cart-sized rover to the Moon in 2023 to hunt for water: the western edge of the Nobile impact crater on the south pole. The US space agency hopes to one day extract sufficient amounts of water from icy deposits on the lunar surface to sustain human habitation on Earth’s satellite. Before scientists can begin to think about how best to draw water and other material from the regolith, though, they have to figure out how abundant those resources are and what chemical form they exist in.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy