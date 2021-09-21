CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Melbourne descends into chaos as police arrest 62 and fire rubber pellets at anti-lockdown protesters

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

Police have fired pepper balls and stinger grenades at violent anti-Covid lockdown protesters on the streets of Melbourne as Australia’s second-largest city – under stay-at-home orders for the 233rd day in total – descended into chaos.

Protesters dressed as construction workers clashed with police for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, assaulting officers, smashing police car windows, throwing bottles and stones, and damaging property.

After gathering in the early morning, between 1,000 and 2,000 protesters, the vast majority of them young men, marched across Melbourne – paralysing the city and shutting down a major arterial bridge – chanting “fuck the jab” and “every day”, a reference to a promise to keep protesting daily until Melbourne’s Covid restrictions are lifted.

Police said 62 protesters were arrested and three police officers were injured along with one journalist. Victoria’s police chief commissioner, Shane Patton, said officers used pepper balls, foam baton rounds, smoke bombs and stinger grenades which deploy rubber pellets.

“These crowd control equipment munitions were necessary … because we can’t allow this type of conduct to go on,” he told reporters later in the day.

Video footage on social media showed police cars trying to leave one area before a mob attacked the vehicles with bottles and smashed windows. A line of riot police, weapons raised, then drove the protesters back.

“We will stop this protest,” Patton said. “We will then step back and investigate and hold those to account who need to be held to account. The message is clear – you can’t come in and break the law. We will hold you to account. Crowds like this are for cowards.”

Patton said police had “intelligence” that protests were planned again for Wednesday and he implored people to stay at home.

“No one benefits from this type of conduct, we will be out in force again, I can assure you of that,” he told reporters. “I won’t disclose what our tactics will be tomorrow, but they will be different. Please just stay home, we do not want a confrontation.”

The protests started with members of the powerful Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU), who were resisting a government mandate for compulsory vaccinations in order for them to continue to work on building sites.

The union has said it is in favour of members being vaccinated but it opposes jabs being compulsory.

However, the initial rally appeared to have been hijacked by far-right extremists, allegedly including neo-Nazis and anti-vaccination groups, who organised on Telegram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Many of them arrived at the protest dressed in hi-vis clothing.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

The former union boss and ex-federal opposition leader Bill Shorten blamed far-right groups for driving the protest and the violence that ensued. Shorten labelled the protesters “man-baby Nazis”.

It is not clear how many of the protesters on Tuesday were CFMEU members.

The protests were not centrally organised but a list of demands circulated online called for an end to Covid lockdowns and mask mandates. There were calls for Australia’s mooted vaccine passports to be abandoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JE0P_0c2uV1mz00
Construction workers and demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

The list also demanded the resignation of the Victorian premier, Dan Andrews, and called for the widespread distribution of unproven coronavirus treatment ivermectin.

The premier on Tuesday evening said there was “no excuse for the terrible behaviour we have seen in our city over the past two days”. “Acts of violence and disruption won’t result in one less case of Covid – in fact, it only helps the virus to spread,” Andrews said.

Victoria’s construction industry has been shut down for a fortnight because of high rates of Delta variant transmission and poor compliance with health orders on building sites. About 50% of building sites inspected failed Covid safety tests, the government has said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0c2uV1mz00

So-called “freedom” protests have been growing steadily more confrontational in Melbourne – and more difficult for police to control.

A broader protest on Saturday also descended into violence with police overrun by protesters who, pushed out of the inner city, moved to suburban streets. More than 200 people were arrested in those protests and 10 police officers were injured, including three who were hospitalised with broken bones.

On Tuesday morning, protesters gathered outside the CFMEU building in Melbourne’s CBD before marching to the steps of Parliament House, wearing hi-vis gear, chanting and setting off flares.

Before the march began, police told the protesters to disperse, firing non-fatal pellets into the crowd. Cans and water bottles were thrown back at the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQCO5_0c2uV1mz00
Riot police on guard at the bottom of Westgate Bridge as thousands of protesters march through Melbourne. Photograph: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

“Attention, this is a police public order warning. You have previously been directed to leave,” an officer within a line of riot police told the crowd. “Leave now or force may be used. No further warnings will be given.”

After briefly facing off against riot police at the steps of parliament, the demonstrators headed to one of Melbourne’s major railway stations, Flinders Street, blocking traffic and trams and chanting “fuck [premier] Dan Andrews”, “freedom”, “fake news” and “fuck the jab”.

Several journalists reporting on the protests were abused, assaulted and sprayed with what appeared to be urine. One television journalist was hit in the head with a full drink can thrown at him.

The protesters continued on to the West Gate Freeway, where they walked to the top of the West Gate Bridge that links Melbourne’s east and west. Blocking bridge traffic in both directions, the protesters loudly sang the hit song The Horses – a 1990 cover version by Daryl Braithwaite is tenaciously popular in Australia – dancing and lighting flares before returning to the city and again clashing with riot police.

On Monday, riot police were called in to disperse a group of about 500 protesters, who threw bottles at the Victorian CFMEU construction secretary, John Setka, and smashed the office’s door down.

Setka said the protesters were not all CFMEU members and blamed “neo-Nazis and rightwing extremists” for hijacking the event.

“There was a small minority of construction workers, some of them when it all got violent just walked away from it. It was hijacked by the professional protesters,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne branded 'fascist morons' after violent clashes

The leader of one of the most powerful unions in Australia slammed protesters as "drunken, fascist morons" after violent demonstrations, led by construction workers and bolstered by right-wing and anti-vaccine groups, saw rioters pelt union officials outside its headquarters. Police fired pepper balls and rubber bullets on Tuesday to disperse...
PROTESTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Police in Melbourne used tear gas to disperse a violent anti-vaccine protest.

Police in Melbourne used tear gas to disperse a violent anti-vaccine protest. Pepper spray, foam baton rounds, and rubber ball grenades were used by Melbourne riot police to disrupt a violent demonstration over mandated Covid-19 vaccinations for construction workers on Tuesday. More than 1,000 protesters dressed in work boots and...
PROTESTS
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Australia

(CNN) -- At least 235 people were arrested and 10 police officers injured following a large anti-lockdown protest on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. There were 2,000 police officers in the Melbourne central business district to prevent large protest groups from coming together, Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott said. "What we...
ADVOCACY
wpr.org

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Clash With Police In Melbourne For The Second Straight Day

It's been a violent few days in Melbourne, Australia, where construction workers and other demonstrators are clashing with police as they protest the government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Amid the surging delta variant, officials in Victoria state — where Melbourne is the largest city — recently announced a vaccination mandate for...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Braithwaite
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Lockdowns#Guardian Australia#Anti Covid#Mining And Energy Union#Cfmeu#Neo Nazis#Whatsapp#Victorian#Parliament House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double murderer jailed for shooting dead taxi driver after argument over broken wing mirror

A drug dealer who shot dead a taxi driver after a fight over a broken wing mirror has been jailed for more than 30 years.Ricardo Linton, 46, murdered father-of-four Mohammed Basharat in a "targeted execution" after the pair came to blows during a road rage incident the previous night.The killer walked into the Bradford taxi office, where Mr Basharat, 33, was based, and shot him dead.“You ended his life and brought life-long misery to his family. The pain will stay with them forever," said Mr Justice Lavender in sentencing at the city’s crown court.Jurors had heard that Linton was already...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy