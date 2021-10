At the start of the pandemic, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen joked to Rolling Stone that he was spending quarantine “hangin’ tight in the Apple, baby, gargling Clorox under a sunlamp.” Luckily it turns out he also found time to write songs for a new solo album that will be his first since 2012’s Sunken Condos. “After [the pandemic] went on for a while, I ended up writing almost an album’s worth of tunes for a solo record,” Fagen says in a new interview. “It was actually a really good period for me.” Fagen says it’s still too early to reveal too many...

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO