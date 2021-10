Language learning technology has been a subject of research for over forty years now. Computers, smartphones, artificial intelligence – these are some examples of breakthroughs that totally changed the process of language learning. Scientists and IT experts believe that machine learning (ML) will play a major role in both learning and teaching techniques in the near future. However, is this the only approach? According to the concept by the Voccent company and it’s founder - Victor Brunko - no it is not. A not-only-ML approach can be greatly efficient as well.

