CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Buzz: Rome Symphony Orchestra announces three new board members. For the third time since 2016, Apple names Darlington an Apple Distinguished School. Rome-Floyd Development Authority meets this morning.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Symphony Orchestra announces three new members to its Board of Directors. Lauren Bowling Seeger, Jessica Lindsey and Molly Kelly Steeves were voted onto the board this summer in advance of the symphony’s 100th season. Lauren Bowling Seeger is a Rome native and the owner of Beehive Digital, a...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Salvation Army salutes outgoing chair Doug Lansing. Rome, Cartersville students named to statewide advisory council. Floyd School Board meets Monday.

Two area students named to state Student Advisory Council: State School Superintendent Richard Woods has selected 66 Georgia high-school students to serve on his 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council. Throughout the year, these students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom. The local members include:
CARTERSVILLE, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Year’s final retail surge to start with Kohl’s, then Ulta, others. COVID: 8 more deaths, 406 new cases, 156 patients in Rome hospitals. First look at Floyd Schools’ remote plan starting today. First of five candidate forums tonight.

Business: Kohl’s to open Oct. 31 at East Bend in Rome. Three more on the way. 8 weekend COVID deaths in NW Georgia: 3 each in Floyd and Bartow; 2 in Gordon. 156 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Monday, down 7. New cases since Friday: 406. Get a first...
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

COVID on campus: Monday, Tuesday updates from Rome, Floyd schools. Plus: Your first look at Floyd County Schools’ new remote learning guidelines.

Rome City Schools off Sept. 27. Students will not be on campus. Floyd County School. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21, FCS will offer Remote Learning opportunities for those families who chose to quarantine their child as a result of a Covid-19 exposure.” Expanded details below. STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Latest updates...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Romesentinel.com

First Student team answers tough questions at special Rome BOE meeting

“We’ve got to fix it. If it takes hiring four times as many people, then we’ll hire four times as many people. But, we’ve got to fix it.”. So committed Brian Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of the New York/New Jersey region for First Student — the company awarded the Rome school district’s transportation contract this past spring — to the Rome Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools in a special meeting convened on Monday evening.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Courier News

Wilkins named Distinguished Member Award winner

Dr. Melinda Wilkins, director of the Health Informatics and Health Information Management Programs at Arkansas Tech University, as recipient of the 2021 American Health Information Management Association Distinguished Member Award. This is the highest award given to an AHIMA member. Wilkins has over 30 years of experience in HIM leadership...
hometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Pumpkin Spice Creme time in West Rome as Starbucks opens. Key piece of downtown Cartersville for sale. COVID: 5 more Floyd County deaths; 208 new cases; campus updates. Flu shots available. Plus SAT scores for area schools.

Business: Shorter Avenue Starbucks opens today. Downtown Cartersville’s Bradley Building on the market for $2.1 million. 5 more dead in Floyd County on Friday: 4 COVID, 1 ‘probable.’ 208 new cases; 167 in Rome hospitals. COVID on campus: Updates from schools across Northwest Georgia for the week ending Sept. 17....
CARTERSVILLE, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes

Eighteen women for the Rome area will be presented at the 31st Annual Rome Symphony Orchestra Debutante Ball on Nov. 27 at Coosa Country Club. The ball is a major fundraiser for the symphony. The 2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:. Molly Giles Brewer attends Louisiana State University. She is the...
ROME, GA
WKTV

Rome School Board holds special meeting to address busing concerns

ROME, NY – A number of Rome parents have expressed dismay with problems their kids are facing when it comes to being bussed to Rome city schools. At a special school board meeting Monday, officials with FirstStudent - the bus company responsible for making sure students get to and from school safely – addressed those concerns.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darlington School#Olympics#Broad St#Board Of Directors#Beehive Digital#Financial Best Life#The Motley Fool#The University Of Alabama#Cnn#Cnbc#The Huffington Post#Woman S Day#Razorfish#Carters#American Airlines#The Home Depot#Coca Cola#Ups#Furman University#Realtor
hometownheadlines.com

5 more dead in Floyd County on Friday: 4 COVID, 1 ‘probable.’ Photos from Friday night’s vigil. 208 new cases; 167 in Rome hospitals.

5 more COVID deaths, another ‘probable’ death posted Friday in Northwest Georgia. Floyd County posted 4 COVID deaths as well as a “probable” death; Polk County lost another resident to the virus. That’s 15 deaths in Floyd County since Sept. 10; 54 in Northwest Georgia. Region report: 831 COVID deaths;...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Business: Plymouth Industrial REIT to build 236,600-square-foot spec building in Shannon for future development.

In context: A very busy two months continue for the Rome Floyd Development Authority with the latest announcement confirming a midsized “spec” building in the red-hot Shannon area (Ball Corp. and others nearby). Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Georgia properties range from 32,661 to 320,000 square feet. The development authority has been working to purchase more than 200 acres off U.S.411 east of Rome as well as the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital site (it comes up for discussion at Monday’s Rome City Commission meeting).
SHANNON, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome Floyd Chamber, Development Authority celebrate locally based manufacturers in weeklong event

The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce’s Greater Rome Existing Industries Association are partnering to recognize local industries with a “Manufacturing Day” celebration. The online event is sponsored by Georgia Power, The National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute. “These companies are essential to...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Blaze Ultra Lounge has plans for Armuchee restaurant vacant for 4 years. Developers behind 1,018-home subdivision meeting with neighbors tonight. Extreme makeover for Martha Berry. Peaks & Valleys: 5 storylines to consider (and maybe reconsider).

Today’s jump start: As we begin to think about all the residential development proposed — at least 1,400 homes and apartments in Greater Rome alone with another 500-plus near Calhoun, these items on a Monday morning:. What’s brewing at 3989 Martha Berry Highway? Blaze Ultra Lounge. Four years ago, La...
ARMUCHEE, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Rome’s Claremont House stars in ‘Stranger Things’ trailer. As vaccinate rates stall, COVID deaths surge in NW Georgia. Campaign season heats up with forums, registration.

Claremont House dazzles in new trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season four. Vaccine rates show why deaths surging in NW Georgia. A record 167 residents have died from COVID this month; just 35% of us have been fully vaccinated and first-dose cases dip. Campaign Watch: Two big weeks begin with candidate...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

What’s ahead this week: Floyd County Board of Equalization appeals hearings moved starting Monday. No school for Rome students; Rome City Commission meeting; Floyd commissioners, too.

Rome City Schools closed today; vaccinations available at college and career academy. Change of venue: “All Floyd County Board of Equalization appeals hearings have been forced to be moved to the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, located at 4 Government Plaza, Room 203, beginning on Monday, Sept. 27. Parking will be available in the Law Enforcement parking deck, located at 5 Government Plaza beginning on the third floor of the parking deck. Questions or concerns can addressed by calling 706-291-5190 between the hours of 8 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.”
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

3 COVID deaths: 2 in Gordon, 1 in Chattooga. 128 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Tuesday.

From Public Health: The free COVID-19 has moved to State Mutual Stadium. The free COVID-19 testing site in Floyd County has been relocated to State Mutual Stadium (Rome Braves’ home) parking lot, 755 Braves Blvd NE, Rome. Testing will be available from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m on Sunday. The sign at the main entrance says tests continue there now through Oct. 12. Please register online at https://honumg.info/LTSGA011.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

7 COVID deaths posted on Thursday boost record September death rate to 186 in Northwest Georgia; 24 more died from ‘probable’ causes. Latest updates from Dr. Voccio.

7 more die in Northwest Georgia: 4 in Polk, 2 in Gordon; 1 in Bartow. Region pandemic totals: 903 COVID victims; 124 ‘probable’ deaths. 121 COVID patients at Floyd, Redmond on Thurday, down 5. 66 at Floyd, 55 at Redmond, 1 patient awaiting test results. 91 new cases in Northwest...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Local deaths jumped 15.2% in 2020 vs. 2019; COVID a big reason why. 3 more deaths posted Monday. Free test site moves to State Mutual Stadium. Woman dies from Sept. 8 wrecks injuries; 21st this year in Rome/Floyd. .

COVID big part of the surge in Northwest Georgia overall deaths in 2020, up 15.2% vs. 2019. Previous annual increases: 2.5%, 7.8% and a decrease of 2.2%.; year-over-year increase was more than past four years combined. Free COVID test site moves to State Mutual Stadium starting today. 3 COVID deaths,...
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

COVID on campus: Latest update from Rome (3 cases), Floyd Schools (9 cases).

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Latest updates from each school system. Rome City Schools. 3 new cases through Wednesday; 14 cases with seven-day total. All schools under mask mandate. Floyd County Schools. 8 students; 1 faculty or staff on Thursday. Polk School District: 43 students and staff as of Friday. Fall...
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy