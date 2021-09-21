CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's the end of the month, BILLS ARE DUE

By Mm90
Hogs Haven
 9 days ago

Taylor, Kizz, Terry, the OL, and spots from Hump, Seals, and Gibson led us to a miracle win last Thursday. 10 days to prepare for a Bills team that appears rejuvenated on defense and is a potent offensive power. Allen can run and pass, Diggs will present problems to our unsteady secondary, and the coverage may test Taylor's arm. This is a true measuring stick of how far we've come from last year. This is a bad match up. Bills defense looks legit, while ours gave up several big plays (I'm counting that drop too). We have time to fix things, but Sundays coming.

