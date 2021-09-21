Ford Recalls 5,000 Mach-Es In Canada Over Loose Windshield, Roof

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is seeing another recall following the one announced in March over loose front subframe bolts. This time, however, the new recall (technically there are two of them) affects some 5,000 vehicles sold in Canada. Mind you, there's always the risk that the action could also expand to Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in the US because the electric crossover is made at the same Mexican plant for both markets.