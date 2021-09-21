CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Recalls 5,000 Mach-Es In Canada Over Loose Windshield, Roof

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is seeing another recall following the one announced in March over loose front subframe bolts. This time, however, the new recall (technically there are two of them) affects some 5,000 vehicles sold in Canada. Mind you, there's always the risk that the action could also expand to Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in the US because the electric crossover is made at the same Mexican plant for both markets.

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

The Ford Mustang Mach-E could become a police cruiser

Electric vehicles have the potential to be excellent police cruisers. After all, it's not hard to imagine police officers using them to silently creep up on perps. The quiet, smooth operation of EVs also tends to be relaxing for occupants, and this should help to reduce stress and let officers concentrate on their surroundings. One shortcoming is range, though. As a result, conventionally powered police cruisers will still be needed for chases.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford Rolls Out Mach-E for Duty as a Police Car

For years, Ford Motor Co. the development and production police cars formed one of the pillars of the company’s plans bolster its sales of vehicles to commercial fleets, including those belonging to municipal governments. Now Ford, which caught some flak from its own employees about its close relations with police...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Ford Mustang Mach E#Mexican#Ev
SlashGear

Ford reveals the Mustang Mach-E EV for police testing

Ford has been building cars used by police departments and other law-enforcement agencies around the country for many years. In the past, its Mustang with the 5.0 liter V-8 and the Crown Victoria, among other Ford vehicles, were widely used as police cars. Many police agencies are pushing towards automobiles that get better fuel economy and pollute less.
CARS
The Car Connection

Ford recalls all 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUVs for two issues

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover SUV is being recalled for two issues related to bonding on the windshield and panoramic glass roof, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. In both cases, inadequate bonding can cause the roof glass to separate from the roof while driving, and the front windshield can loosen in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Exclusive: Ford Mustang Mach-E Fast Charging Update Coming

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to get a major over-the-air software update related to its fast charging capability as soon as this Winter. Darren Palmer, Ford General Manager Electric Vehicles, revealed a few interesting details during today's InsideEVs Podcast when he was asked by about the Mach-E issues and specific charging curve (see our analysis from March and April).
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Brings Mach-E Police Interceptor To Michigan State Police Trials

Ford promised more electric police models in the future after bringing the electric Mach-E police interceptor to Michigan state police trials. The race towards an electrified future is forcing automakers to take the electric vehicle segment in some newfound directions beyond the consumer market. That includes offering models to police departments to add zero-emissions motoring to the world of crime fighting. Ford appears to be fully prepared for this and has not only revealed the all-new Mustang Mach-E Police Interceptor concept, but also plans to formally enter it in the infamous Michigan State Police vehicle trials.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Program Is Already Profitable

Shortly after the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed, FoMoCo announced that it expected its EV crossover to be profitable from launch, thanks in part to the fact that its battery supplier – LG – runs its assembly line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Now, nearly two years later, Ford confirmed to Ford Authority Executive Editor, Alex Luft, at the 2021 Motor Bella event in Michigan that the Ford Mustang Mach-E program is indeed profitable.
CARS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

Mach-E Recall Alert: Ford Recalls 38,714 EVs in North America and Europe

Last week, Ford issued a recall on Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in Canada due to an issue with the glass. It came to the automaker’s attention that some of the adhesives used on the sunroof and windshield might not work correctly. So far, Ford has recalled over 38,000 vehicles in North America and Europe for the glass bonding issue.
CARS
News Channel 25

Ford recalls thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars

Ford recalls some of its 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric cars. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the SUV's windshield and sunroof may not have been adequately bonded during production, which could lead to the pieces detaching during a crash. The Detroit Free Press reported that nearly 18,000...
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Recall Of Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles Expands To US: What You Need To Know

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is recalling thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars in the United States over a risk of glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off, documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show. What Happened: The new recall, which follows a similar one...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Fails The Moose Test Spectacularly: Video

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has won over many with its impressive performance thus far, including law enforcement after the crossover recently became the very first EV to pass Michigan State Police testing. The Ford Mustang Mach-E powertrain was also just named a 2021 Ward’s 10 Best Engines winner, another big feather in its proverbial cap. However, the Mach-E apparently isn’t quite as adept at a maneuver referred to as the “Moose Test.”
MICHIGAN STATE
insideevs.com

BrightDrop Sets Speed Record, Unveils Smaller Van

The BrightDrop EV600 could never challenge a GMC Hummer EV, which is capable of a 3-second 0-to-60, to a drag race. Yet, it is much quicker in another key way. The van was developed by the new General Motors company focused on electric light commercial vehicles in a matter of a mere 20 months.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Atlis XT EV Pickup Prototype Shown, Has A Hint Of Cybertruck

Atlis XT is a new electric pickup truck that has been shown before, but never with this body. Its makers, Atlis Motor Vehicles based in Mesa, Arizona, say they wanted to mimic the capability of a three-quarter-ton diesel truck, but with a fully-electric powertrain and they are also touting the vehicle as being very customizable, with two cab options and length variants.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy