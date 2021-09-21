HALLOWEEN KILLS (2021) Movie Trailer 4: Michael Myers’ Former Victims Band Together to Battle Him

Imagine being a cool girl, trying to live your life in Haddonfield, Illinois. It's fall, and my God, you love fall. You offer to do your dad (a realtor in town trying to sell a house) a favor by dropping off a key at the property in question. Of course, it just so happens that at the same time, the boy who used to live there sees you, remembers everything about you, and then tries to kill you. This is why you should never do anyone any favors.

