HALLOWEEN KILLS (2021) Movie Trailer 4: Michael Myers’ Former Victims Band Together to Battle Him

By Rollo Tomasi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures has debuted the fourth and final movie trailer for Halloween Kills (2021). View here the first, second, and the third Halloween Kills film trailers. David Gordon Green‘s Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle, Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens, Dylan Arnold, Charles Cyphers, James Jude Courtney, Stephanie McIntyre, Kadrolsha Ona Carole, and Omar J. Dorsey.

HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards Leads Fierce Face-Off With Michael Myers In Final ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer — Watch

Kyle Richards returns to the ‘Halloween’ franchise after 43 years and in this final trailer for the newest sequel, she’s seen leading a battle against Michael Myers. Kyle Richards may fight with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars like Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley on TV, but in this final trailer for Halloween Kills, she’s fighting against a much more terrifying villain — Michael Myers.
bloody-disgusting.com

Want to Be “Killed” by Michael Myers? Here’s Your Chance!

I know we’ve all dreamed of being killed by an iconic slasher on screen, but what if you could win the opportunity to be “killed” by Michael Myers on the set of your own Hollywood production?. Universal Pictures wants you to enter for your chance to win a trip for...
wegotthiscovered.com

Find Out How You Can Be “Killed” By Michael Myers

Some horror fans stop their love for the genre at simply watching the films, some surround themselves with it via clothing and home decor and some want to be fully immersed in it. If you’re the latter — you’ll want to take part in this new opportunity from Universal Pictures.
IGN

Halloween Kills: Watch the Final, Terrifying Trailer for the Upcoming Movie

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems (SundanceTV's Rectify) and Danny McBride and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on October 15, 2021.
Nick Castle
Judy Greer
Jamie Lee Curtis
Kyle Richards
Anthony Michael Hall
James Jude Courtney
Charles Cyphers
David Gordon Green
Nancy Stephens
John Carpenter
Redbook

How to Watch All Twelve (!) Halloween Movies In Order

Imagine being a cool girl, trying to live your life in Haddonfield, Illinois. It's fall, and my God, you love fall. You offer to do your dad (a realtor in town trying to sell a house) a favor by dropping off a key at the property in question. Of course, it just so happens that at the same time, the boy who used to live there sees you, remembers everything about you, and then tries to kill you. This is why you should never do anyone any favors.
wearemoviegeeks.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Battles Evil In Final Trailer For HALLOWEEN Kills – In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th

He’s the essence of evil. Watch the final trailer for HALLOWEEN KILLS, In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer: Michael Myers Slashes His Way To Peacock Next Month

You can’t kill the boogeyman, and you can’t kill the “Halloween” franchise either. After a couple of story retcons in the original slasher series and Rob Zombie‘s take on the Michael Myers mythos, The Shape rose again in 2018 with David Gordon Green‘s “Halloween.” A redundant title to a tired narrative, to be sure, but there are plenty out there (including this writer) who still love to see Laurie Strode duke it out with Haddonfield’s least favorite son.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

John Carpenter Crafts an Unsettling Requiem for Michael Myers on New ‘Halloween Kills’ Song

John Carpenter and his collaborators, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have released a new song, “Michael’s Legend,” the final offering from their forthcoming score for Halloween Kills.  “Michael’s Legend” is — unsurprisingly — an eerie, unsettling tune, led by a piano melody that at times seems to recall Carpenter’s classic Halloween theme, but carries it’s own distinct gravity. There’s even a creepy false ending at the end, before the keys return for one last ominous toll.  Prior to “Michael’s Theme,” Carpenter teased the Halloween Kills soundtrack with “Rampage” and “Unkillable.” The Halloween Kills soundtrack is set to arrive October 15th via Sacred...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Halloween Producer Reveals if Michael Myers Will Ever Cross Over With Freddy or Jason

Though not especially common in the genre, the horror movie franchise crossover is something that fans love to think about and watch, even if the results are mixed. 2003's Freddy vs Jason was a years in the making concept that had horror hounds salivating, leading to other crossovers like Alien vs Predator on the big screen, Puppet Master vs Demonic Toys, and even Sadako vs. Kayako (a crossover between The Ring and The Grudge franchises). On the sidelines for all that fun is Michael Myers of Halloween but you shouldn't expect to see him face off against another famous killer.
