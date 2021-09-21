CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwcLj_0c2uTt0200

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.

It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.

In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.

“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done wrong, before we learn how to do them right?’”

This is not the first time inappropriate images of Farber have been shown at a competition as similar shots of Farber were broadcast at the World Cup in June. The IFSC’s host broadcaster ORF issued an apology at the time and Farber released a statement to Instagram.

She said: “Having this slowmotion clip shown on national TV and YouTube live stream is so disrespectful and upsetting. I’m an athlete and here to show my best performance.

“To be honest I do really feel embarrassed to know that thousands of people saw this. We need to stop sexualising women in sports and to appreciate their performance.”

Farber is yet to comment on the latest incident that was also streamed on YouTube.

Comments / 130

Haley Moore
8d ago

nobody’s being sensitive imagine being a respectable person and then somebody sexualizes you and calls you sensitive for not wanting a close up of your literal butt shown in public she chose to be a rock climber she didn’t ask to be shown that way men are gross and always will be

Reply(9)
29
Sierra Kid at Heart
8d ago

Where are the images? I mean strictly for informational and verification purposes of course.

Reply(14)
59
Phil McCrotch
9d ago

You are a attractive woman so if you don’t want men to look DON’T WEAR YOGA PANTS! We’re helpless against them 🤷‍♂️

Reply(21)
53
