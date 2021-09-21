Betty Jane Leary Brock, 89, of Camden, went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 17, 2021. Mrs. Brock was born in Camden County on March 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Wilson Kenneth "W.K." Leary and Fannie Louise Seymour Leary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Leary Brock. A graduate of Elizabeth City High School, she attended East Carolina and later graduated from Old Dominion College with a degree in Business Education. She taught for many years at J. P. Knapp, Camden County High School, and College of the Albemarle. In earlier years, she worked as a bookkeeper in her father and brother's business, Leary's Truck Brokerage. A member of Camden United Methodist Church, she faithfully served the Lord and was a spiritual mentor and "mother" to many. Having a great passion for ministering to others, she spoke and taught in hundreds of places throughout many states, as well as in Russia. As part of her ministry, she also authored and published three books. Along with her devoted love of the Lord, she deeply loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Surviving are her two daughters, Jill Brock Short (Charles) of Georgetown, DE and Judy Brock Old (Kevin) of South Mills; four grandchildren, Kristi Wright (Glenn), Amy McGraw (David), Ashley Bryan (Tyler), and Hunter Old (Paige); four great-grandchildren, Marissa McGraw, Hailey Old, Dakota Old, and Benjamin Bryan; three sisters, Shirley Mays of Kill Devil Hills, Pauline Berard (Henry) of Elizabeth City, and Lyneth Merritt of Camden; a brother, Ken Leary (Louise) of Hastings, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service for immediate family members will be held with burial to follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City, and will be officiated by Pastor Wayne Wood. A memorial celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Camden U.M.C, 197 South Highway 343, Camden, NC 27921, or to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.