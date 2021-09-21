Bradley D. O’Neal, Sr.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBradley Dale O’Neal, Sr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. Born in Hatteras, NC on January 7, 1939 to the late Johnny Flowers O’Neal and Doris Oden O’Neal, he was the husband of Mary Casey O’Neal for sixty years. He was a Grain Inspector for the U. S. Department of Agriculture until his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Bradley O’Neal, Jr. (Amy), Johnnie O’Neal, and Frank O’Neal all of NC; two grandchildren, Ian and Isaiah O’Neal; two step-grandchildren, Kyle and Sara Pero; and several nieces and nephews. No service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Mr. O’Neal’s name to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the family of Mr. O’Neal. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

