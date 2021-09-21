Gloria Moore Paxton, age 64 of South Mills, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are required. Gloria was preceded in her transition to Glory by her beloved husband of 31 years, Cornelius Paxton of South Mills, NC and her parents Roscoe and Mary Moore of Washington, NC. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons: Dr. Napoleon (Daelena) Paxton of Northern Virginia, Roderick Paxton of South Mills, NC and Renaldo Paxton of Springfield, MA; 5 grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jazmine, Romeo, Plum and Navy; three sisters, Daisy Respass of Baltimore, MD, Mary (Don) Outing of Charlotte, NC, and Esther Moore of Baltimore, MD; one brother Roscoe (Joneice) Moore, Jr of Baltimore, MD; nine nieces and nephews, Lisa Lockley, Jill (Lorin) Herbert, Margarette (Charles) Burnette, Rico Foster, Monica (Scott) Osbourne, Rogers Anderson, Michael Jennings, Dr. Calvert (Malik) Maxwell, and Shannah (Tracy) Hartman; her special brother Lloyd; her special sisters Berniece, Rhonda, Sheila, and Brenda; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.