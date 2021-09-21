CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown outperform with rate hike hopes in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

PRAGUE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The forint and Czech crown rebounded on Tuesday, with markets tuned to Hungary's central bank meeting where the pace of rate hikes may ease and Czech markets betting on a steeper rise in borrowing costs. Central European markets were knocked back on Monday by global investor jitters although they stabilised on Tuesday amid more confidence that contagion from the distress of debt-saddled Chinese developer Evergrande would be limited. Stock markets in Budapest and Warsaw rose around 1% and Prague gained 0.6% percent after Monday's sharp losses. Most central European currencies drifted on Tuesday, with the exception of Hungary's forint the Czech crown which firmed as investors count on higher interest rates. Czech central banker Tomas Holub told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday that he would likely support a 50 basis point rate increase at the next policy meeting on Sept. 30, adding to signals that the central bank could deliver its biggest hike since 1997 next week. Hungary's central bank is expected to raise its base rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% on Tuesday, slowing the pace of tightening after three successive 30 basis-point increases since June. Erste Group Bank analysts said any move between 15-30 basis points was possible. "New inflation and growth forecasts may offer further insight into the monetary policy outlook," it said. The forint was up 0.4% at 352.99 to the euro at 0849 GMT. The crown gained 0.2% to 25.415 per euro. Both currencies have posted gains so far in 2021 with their respective central banks the first in the European Union to start raising interest rates to fight inflationary pressures coming from recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and amid global supply snags raising costs for producers. The Czech central bank has delivered two 25 basis point increases since June and markets are expecting the bank will opt for a stronger 50 basis point rise at its September meeting. Expectations were fortified on Tuesday after Holub's comments, which followed a similar tone from other central bank board members in the past week, indicating that a majority on the board is forming. Market interest rates ticked up in early trade. In Poland, the zloty eased 0.1% on the day, to 4.615 to the euro. The Polish central bank, unlike Hungarian or Czech peers, has been cautious in starting rate hikes despite a surge in inflation as it looks to avoid hurting a recovery. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1049 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary

0 0 EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian

0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1293.44 1285.49 +0.62% +25.93 00 % .BUX Budapest 51420.6 50982.1 +0.86% +22.12 3 5 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2296.12 2272.52 +1.04% +15.73 > % .BETI Buchares 12336.2 12220.9 +0.94% +25.81 t 0 9 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1150.45 1137.37 +1.15% +27.71 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1939.45 1939.57 -0.01% +11.51 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 796.76 797.46 -0.09% +6.43% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 558.55 553.69 +0.88% +24.81 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT= 2-year

s CZ5YT= 5-year

s CZ10YT

s Poland PL2YT= 2-year

s PL5YT= 5-year

s PL10YT

s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ***************************************************** ********* (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Crown slips to near 1-month low as markets await Czech rate hike

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday and slipped back toward a one-month low, as it remained caught in global market jitters, while investors priced in the country's biggest rate hike in decades. In its policy meeting later in the day, the Czech National Bank is widely expected to deliver a 50 basis point rate hike, its largest since 1997, as it accelerates a monetary policy tightening cycle to battle growing inflationary pressures. The expected extraordinary hike is coming as Hungary's central bank, which also started tightening in June, eases the pace of its rate hikes. The crown hit its highest level against the euro since February 2020 earlier this month, but it has since slipped back as investors worry about global growth, particularly the Chinese economy. It traded 0.1% down at 25.523 to the euro at 0840 GMT. "Markets price in (significant hikes) but at the same time there are separate concerns about the global recovery," said Jaromir Sindel, a Citi economist in Prague. "This is something that is negatively influencing the Czech currency." Beyond Thursday, markets have been pricing in standard 25 basis point hikes at the Czech bank's final two meetings in 2021. The crown and Hungarian forint have been central Europe's best performers this year, but the latter has also eased in September and cut its gain this year to below 1%. The crown is up 2.6% this year. The forint dropped 0.1% on Thursday, weakening past the 360 per euro level that had previously provided support for the currency in July. In Poland, the zloty firmed a touch to 4.629 to the euro, and Warsaw stocks gained 0.5%, helping to pace gains in the region at the end of the month after earlier pressure. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1040 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Crown soars after Czech surprises with bigger rate hike

(Updates throughout after Czech rate decision) PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The crown jumped the most in a month on Thursday after the Czech National Bank surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points interest rate hike, the biggest in decades, as it accelerates a policy tightening cycle. Czech rate markets climbed up to 5 basis points on the short end. The crown soared as much as 0.8% on the day, trading up 0.75% at 25.300 to the euro at 1308 GMT — just off its highest level since February 2020 hit earlier in September. Markets had already expected the bank's biggest rate hike since 1997, with analysts in a Reuters poll forecasting a 50 basis point increase, above a standard move of a quarter of a percentage point. With inflation soaring in central Europe, even more than in most other European markets due to tighter labour markets, Czech and Hungarian rate setters were the first in the European Union in June to begin hiking rates. The extraordinary rise in Czech rates comes as Hungary's central bank has slowed the pace of its hikes. Elsewhere, other central European currencies gained in afternoon trade, with the Polish zloty rising 0.7% to 4.60 to the euro, after markets saw rising chances that Poland could be next to see rate rises following minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. In the Czech Republic, markets are pricing in further hikes from the central bank this year and were tuned to an afternoon news conference at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT) for clues on the pace of tightening ahead. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1508 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Cee#Inflation#Czech#Central European#Chinese#Erste Group Bank#The European Union#Polish#Hungarian#Eurczk#Eurpln#Eurron#Romanian#Eurhrk#Croatian#Serbian#Beti#Sbito Ljubljan#Crbex Zagreb
StreetInsider.com

Stocks down for third day, yields jump as markets prep for rate hikes

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a screen displaying Nikkei share average and the world's stock indexes outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...
STOCKS
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to two-month-low on rising U.S. Treasury yields

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a two-month-low against the euro on Tuesday, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields, high inflation and a row with the European Union, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding. At 0833 GMT, the forint traded at 359.03 per euro, its weakest level since the end of July and within sight of the key 360 level. The currency, which fell nearly 2% over the past week, has surrendered most of its gains made this year. The Hungarian and Czech central banks both started raising rates in June, boosting the forint and the crown by some 3% against the euro ahead of last week's the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) rate meeting, when the bank raised rates by a smaller-than-expected 15 basis points to 1.65%. "We are headed north, we will see whether we will reach the 360 mark today," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "U.S. yields are rising, the 10-year is nearly at 1.55%, and the region as a whole is weakening." The trader said several factors, including the Hungarian inflation outlook and the funding row with the EU, pointed towards more forint weakening in the near term. Despite raising its inflation forecasts for this year and the next, the NBH said it would hike rates further in 15-basis-point steps, slowing the pace of tightening after three successive 30-basis-point hikes. Most central European currencies were in the red in morning trade but for the Serbian dinar, which gained 0.1%. Hungarian brokerage Erste Investment said the forint broke through its 200-day moving average on Monday, failing to benefit from a credit rating upgrade by Moody's last week. Erste said the Hungarian central bank's swap tenders providing euro liquidity this week could stem bigger falls in the exchange rate. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1033 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real outperforms Latam peers

* Brazil's real up 0.1% against stronger dollar * Colombian stocks jump 1.4% as Ecopetrol rallies By Susan Mathew Sept 27 (Reuters) - Central bank intervention saw Brazil's real outperform most Latin American currencies on Monday, while a near 4% jump for oil major Ecopetrol put the Colombian equity benchmark on course for its best session in nearly six weeks. Most regional currencies weakened as the dollar perked up on rising Treasury yields and after upbeat U.S. durable goods data. Brazil's real ticked 0.1% higher. The central bank late on Friday said it would hold additional twice weekly auctions of traditional currency swaps, starting Sept. 27, to address demand from banks dismantling their "over-hedge" position to protect against exchange rate fluctuations. But, the currency is down almost 3% so far this year, as political uncertainty outweighed headwinds from an aggressively hawkish central bank. Worries about policy moves by President Jair Bolsonaro leading up to elections next year have increased as his popularity plummets. "When we look at the broader institutions in Brazil, the room for Bolsonaro to make significant trouble is limited but it will be very noisy over the next few months. That will probably turn some investors away, but create valuation opportunities," said Derrick Irwin, portfolio manager at Wells Fargo's Berkeley Street Emerging Markets Equity team. Stocks in Sao Paulo rose 0.5% with oil stocks in the lead as crude prices rose amid supply concerns. Oil giant Petrobras rallied around 2%. The Bovespa index is down about 4.6% this year compared with a 2% slide in the broader EM shares index "Threading the needle in Brazil is going to be challenging but there are some really good companies," Irwin said, adding that in Latam, they are overweight on Mexican equities. Mexico's IPC index, up 0.8% on Monday, has gained about 17% in 2021. Cement maker Cemex rose 2.6% after rating agency S&P revised its outlook to positive from negative. Colombia's COLCAP index jumped 1.4% to a two-week high as Ecopetrol looked to log its biggest gain in five weeks. Ecopetrol's crude oil exports to Asia is seen rising, the company's chief executive said on Monday. Some 63% of the oil firm's crude exports have been shipped to Asia in 2021, compared with 52% last year. The moves in Latam equities were in line with most other EM shares on Monday which climbed as hopes rose that Beijing would step in to limit the fallout from debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1265.63 0.04 MSCI LatAm 2306.94 0.45 Brazil Bovespa 113637.57 0.31 Mexico IPC 51487.38 0.75 Chile IPSA 4385.50 0.18 Argentina MerVal 75000.86 1.106 Colombia COLCAP 1327.65 1.4 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3409 0.05 Mexico peso 20.1080 -0.34 Chile peso 795.7 -0.35 Colombia peso 3839.83 -0.20 Peru sol 4.1031 -0.13 Argentina peso 98.6700 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

The Norges bank is the first to hike rates!

The FOMC Meeting brought out the “long knives”. Gold & Silver see yet another engineered takedown…. Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you! 16! in the words of Jackie Gleason, How Sweet It Is! Yesterday, my beloved Cardinals won their 16th game in row! 3 weeks ago, I would have thought they were ready to put their golf clubs in the trunk of their respective cars and drive off, after not making the playoffs… Skip ahead 3 weeks to now, and they have turned this season into something very exciting down the stretch.. There’s only 6 games left in the season, and they have a 6 game lead on the nearest team to challenge their playoff run… I won’t say it would be impossible for the Cardinals to not make the playoffs, because this is baseball, I’ve seen stranger things occur…. Chicago greets me this morning with my all-time fave Chicago song: Hard Habit To Break…
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower, Taiwanese dollar outperforms

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.340 110.3 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3489 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.729 27.773 +0.16 Korean won 1176.800 1175.5 -0.11 Peso 50.345 50.3 -0.09 Rupiah 14245.000 14240 -0.04 Rupee 73.643 73.6425 0.00 Ringgit 4.181 4.18 -0.02 Yuan 6.460 6.46 -0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.340 103.24 -6.43 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3209 -2.12 Taiwan dlr 27.729 28.483 +2.72 Korean won 1176.800 1086.20 -7.70 Peso 50.345 48.01 -4.64 Rupiah 14245.000 14040 -1.44 Rupee 73.643 73.07 -0.78 Ringgit 4.181 4.0200 -3.85 Yuan 6.460 6.5283 +1.05 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
Reuters

Norway hikes interest rates, with more to come

OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said more hikes will follow as it joins a short but growing list of nations moving away from emergency-level borrowing costs. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to...
WORLD
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint fades after modest rate hike, zloty sinks to 5-month low

PRAGUE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell further from its September highs on Wednesday, a day after its central bank slowed the pace of interest rate hikes, while the Polish zloty touched a more than 5-month low ahead of a key constitutional court ruling. The forint led losses among central European currencies, which largely stayed under pressure as markets awaited more clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Only the crown firmed, amid growing certainty the Czech central bank could accelerate its own rate tightening cycle. Central European stock markets also strengthened, led by a 1.5% rise in Warsaw blue-chip stocks as global markets found relief after Chinese developer Evergrande said it could pay a coupon on one of its bonds. Worries over a possible default and its spillover effects hit markets this week. In Poland, the zloty had dropped 0.2% to 4.631 to the euro by 0904 GMT. The country's Constitutional Tribunal could rule on Wednesday on whether Poland's constitution or European Union treaties take precedence, a judgement that an EU commissioner said was holding up the release of European funds to Warsaw. "(The decision) could put further pressure on the zloty and could have further consequences in the ongoing fight with Brussels and the future of the National Recovery Plan," Bank Millennium said. Hungary's forint fell 0.5%. Its central bank delivered a lower-than-expected 15 basis point rate increase on Tuesday, but assured markets a tightening cycle would continue as it lifted its inflation forecasts. Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic were the first in the European Union to start interest rate hikes in June. "One might question why higher inflation risk does not warrant faster, more urgent rate hikes, but all in all, the communication suggested that rate hikes may continue further than it appeared before," Commerzbank said. Markets are betting the Czech central bank could deliver a 50 basis point rate hike - above their standard 25 basis point moves - at a Sept. 30 meeting. It would be the first time since 1997 that the bank opted for a steeper hike. The crown outperformed on Wednesday, gaining a touch to 25.413 per euro, but it was off a more than 1-1/2 year high of 25.248 hit last week. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1104 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

RBNZ comments dampen market expectations of a big rate hike

(Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank dampened expectations of a big interest rate hike when it meets next month, with comments on Tuesday that indicated it may take a more cautious approach. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a speech that amid uncertainty,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown holds gains on rate hike bets as FX move sideways

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies largely drifted weaker and most stocks sagged on Friday, with global sentiment weak, although the Czech crown held near a more than 1-1/2 year high on bets the central bank could speed up rate hikes. The crown hit its highest since February 2020 - when the COVID-19 pandemic first started rattling markets - on Thursday after data showed a jump in producer prices and hawkish comments from a central banker. CSOB said comments on Thursday from Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora - who said in an interview with Bloomberg that odds were moving closer to a stronger 50 basis point rate hike at the next policy meeting this month - raised chances the bank could opt for a steeper rate hike. But the crown would still be caught in global trading moods until more central bankers possibly comment, it said. "Markets will be watching the outcome of the U.S. Fed meeting (next week) and also German elections (in September)," CSOB said. The crown was up 0.1% at 25.304 to the euro at 0844 GMT. The Hungarian forint was steady at 351.170 to the euro. The Polish zloty was at 4.582 to the euro. The zloty has lagged peers as Poland's central bank keeps policy loose despite inflation hitting a two-decade high. Analysts expected the zloty to stabilize, despite uncertainty over interest rates and the EU's delay on approving recovery funds. "We assume the Polish currency to be stable after the last two days...but local factors will still have a negative impact," Bank Millenium said in a note. In June, the Czech and Hungarian central banks became the first in the European Union to raise interest rates to tame price pressures coming as economies recover from the pandemic. The Czech bank has debated whether faster rate increases, something markets are betting on. In stock markets, central European indices were mixed, with Prague leading gains at 1306.53 while Warsaw dropped 0.26% and rising by 0.07% at 0855 GMT. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1044 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

ECB’s De Cos: Market expectations do not foresee a rate hike in 2023

The shared currency moved little in reaction to the latest remarks. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains near the 1.1775-80 region and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy