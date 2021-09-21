CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Splash Zone 9/21/21: Some Good Injury News For Tua Tagovailoa

By Kdog92
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTua Tagovailoa got some good news yesterday as the quarterback avoided a serious rib injury. Tua required a cart to get off the field on Sunday after getting pummeled by the Bills defense. Brian Flores said Tua would be day-to-day and it could be possible that he just misses practice all week and still plays Sunday. But there is also a chance that Jacoby Brissett could be under center on Sunday against the Raiders.

