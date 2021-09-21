CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Kuwait Touristic plans capital hike to help bolster tourism

 9 days ago

(Adds details on projects)

KUWAIT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Touristic Enterprises plans to increase its capital by 250 million dinars ($831.39 million) to reach 300 million, up from 50 million now, as it looks to reinvigorate tourism in the oil-rich country, its chief executive said.

The company is a unit of Kuwait Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund.

“Our vision is to bring back the golden age of tourism in Kuwait,” CEO Abdelwahab Almarzooq told a news conference, adding that the company plans to execute 95 initiatives and projects costing 380 million dinars over 10 years.

