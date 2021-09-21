CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Guest Views: No to packing the Supreme Court, yes to 18-year term limits

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

No one in American history has done more than Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to make the Supreme Court look political. He did that by keeping the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat open for nearly a year until a Republican president could be elected and by his haste in confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination barely a month after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and a mere eight days before the presidential election.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The votes will help avert one crisis, but efforts to stave off a second crisis that seems likely to continue for the next couple of weeks as the two parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that failure to raise the debt limit will lead to a financial crisis and economic recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Supreme Court gears up for new term filled with contentious disputes

Washington — The Supreme Court is slated to return to the bench for the start of its new term on Monday, with the justices set to take up politically divisive cases involving the Second Amendment, religious liberty and abortion, all while battling bruised public perception of the high court’s legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Donald Trump
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief without GOP support

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Thursday night to make Tracy Stone-Manning the first confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management since the Obama administration. The vote, 50-45, ended a contentious confirmation process for Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation who served as chief of staff to […] The post U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief without GOP support appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABA Journal

Chemerinsky: Expect a truly extraordinary year at the Supreme Court

Every Supreme Court term has important decisions that change the law and affect people’s lives, but some years are blockbusters in the number of high-profile, significant rulings. The October 2021 term, which begins on Monday, Oct. 4, promises to be such a year. It is the first full term with the court’s current composition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#American#Senate#Republican#Democratic#House#Washington Post#Federalist Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

As Supreme Court term looms, lawmakers spar over 'shadow docket'

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee squared off Wednesday during a hearing over the Supreme Court’s so-called “shadow docket” in the wake of the high court’s decision earlier this month to let a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks stand – at least temporarily. The “shadow docket” refers to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senate Democrats weigh bill to avert government shutdown

The US Senate could vote Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown, Democrats said, but without a provision to increase the federal debt limit and avert a credit default. Funding for federal agencies runs out at the end of the day on Thursday and Senate Democrats are preparing temporary legislation to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support in both chambers of Congress. "We can approve this measure quickly and send it to the House, so we can reach the president's desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rochesterfirst.com

Docket of controversial cases awaits new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday and the docket is filled with important cases that could have national implications. Legal access to abortion is one of the most important issues the Supreme Court will decide this term when it hears the case on a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks without the exception for rape or incest.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Janesville Gazette

Supreme Court at crossroads in term with abortion and gun cases

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court begins its new term next week at a crossroads and under tremendous political scrutiny, as the expanded conservative majority takes on major cases on abortion and guns that could change American society as well as how the public views the high court’s legitimacy. Those issues...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy