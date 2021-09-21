TikTok challenge sparks vandalism to area schools

Several Scott County’s schools have become victims of a national social media phenomenon. Bathroom toilets have been stuffed with huge amounts of paper, soap dispensers, signs, towel dispensers and other items have been torn off walls and other areas of the school buildings damaged by students enticed by a viral TikTok challenge. Called “devious licks,” students are encouraged to steal or vandalize school property and then show off their antics on the social media platform — often as a sped-up version of “Ski Ski basedGod” by rapper Lil’ B plays in the background.