Empowering 100 million farmers to transform our food systems

Picking up that ripe avocado in a supermarket in Western Europe, we rarely think of the farmer who brought this seed to life, and even less so about how our modern food and agriculture systems are both a driver and victim of climate change and nature loss. But we are sleepwalking our way into this crisis. Madagascar today faces what is the first climate change-created famine in modern history. It is time to wake up and see all that is at stake with irreversible consequences.