Agriculture

Empowering 100 million farmers to transform our food systems

By Alexia Semov
GreenBiz
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking up that ripe avocado in a supermarket in Western Europe, we rarely think of the farmer who brought this seed to life, and even less so about how our modern food and agriculture systems are both a driver and victim of climate change and nature loss. But we are sleepwalking our way into this crisis. Madagascar today faces what is the first climate change-created famine in modern history. It is time to wake up and see all that is at stake with irreversible consequences.

wiproud.com

Proposed bill to help farmers and food banks

WIS. (WLAX/WEUX) – A proposed bill is hoping to help Wisconsin farmers while also fighting food insecurity. Governor Evers along with other state officials are working to set aside 20-million dollars in grants. These grants would be awarded to food banks and other nonprofits working to feed their communities. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
inforisktoday.com

Securing Digital Transformation for Legacy Systems

How does one begin to secure the digital transformation journey in two legacy enterprises? Kush Sharma, principal for Sharma and Company and former CISO for the city of Toronto, shares his experience and offers advice on investing in and integrating technologies. Sharma spoke about his experience in undergoing digital transformation...
TECHNOLOGY
GreenBiz

The challenge of circularity in a growth-based economy

This is an excerpt from "Rethinking Corporate Sustainability in the Era of Climate Crisis — A Strategic Design Approach." It is reproduced here with permission. [Editor's note: The text has been lightly edited to meet GreenBiz style standards.]. Interest in the circular economy has been growing over the last three...
ECONOMY
#Food Security#Sustainable Agriculture#Food Production#Food Systems#Regenerative Agriculture#Ghg#American#The World Economic Forum#Farmers
food24.com

Fixing our broken food system: Food Dialogues plays a part in shaping a positive future

It’s a stark reality that South Africa’s food system is damaged and the global pandemic has severely impacted this. Food Dialogues serves to focus on important issues relating to food insecurity, malnutrition and non-communicable diseases linked to diet. Food24 chatted to Kurt Ackerman – executive manager, trustee and co-founder of...
AFRICA
Brookings Institution

Collaborating to transform and improve education systems:

A downloadable PDF of the full family-school engagement playbook is forthcoming shortly. This playbook on family-school collaboration makes the case for why family engagement is essential for education systems transformation and why families and schools must have a shared understanding of what a good quality education looks like. By providing evidence-based strategies from around the world and other hands-on tools that school leaders and partners can adopt and use in their local contexts, it aims to help leapfrog education inequality so that all young people can have a 21st-century education.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
agrinews-pubs.com

Farmers develop innovative application system

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A new nutrient application system developed by two northern Illinois farmers was featured at the annual Midwest Ag Industries Exposition. Kirkland area farmers Jeff Heinsohn and Andy Blackmer created EZ-Drops out of a need for an adaptive system to apply nutrients on target to the base of the plant, in-season, using the full boom at high speeds.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
GreenBiz

Ideas for boosting private-sector investments for nature

Half the world’s GDP depends on natural resources, but only about 1 percent of total climate financing goes to support investments such as protecting forests, rehabilitating ecosystems or reestablishing water resources in developing countries. What’s more, only 14 percent of funding for nature-based solutions is supplied by the private sector — with much of the money today coming from public sources, such as grants.
AGRICULTURE
hbs.edu

Working to Change the Food System

Jesse Lou (MBA 2022) reflects on his decision to come to HBS, what motivates him to make a difference in the world by using technology to build a more sustainable food system, and how he has utilized resources at HBS to make this happen. Tell me about what you were...
BOSTON, MA
GreenBiz

Investing in nature gives industry a competitive advantage

The world is in danger of losing 10 percent or more of its total GDP by the end of the century. This is the top takeaway from a recent stress-test study by Swiss Re that looks at the consequences of failing to address climate and environmental risks. To put that...
INDUSTRY
newfoodmagazine.com

Whitepaper: Creating a sustainable food system

Brands that adopt designing for recycling instead of developing for disposal can benefit from making advancements in critical areas. These areas include designing out of waste and pollution while creating a circular economy, reducing carbon emissions, making supply chains more transparent, helping to establish traceability, and minimising global food insecurity by preventing food waste. The intelligent and sustainable solutions mentioned are achievable with innovative green design.
FOOD & DRINKS
Grand Forks Herald

$10 million in drought relief announced for Minnesota farmers

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Sept. 24, announced a $10 million drought relief package to support Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by severe drought conditions during the 2021 growing season. The drought relief proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants to provide drought relief...
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Dairy farmer: Fix ‘broken’ milk pricing system

A Granville, Iowa, dairy farmer appealed to a Senate subcommittee recently to help fix a “broken” milk-pricing system she said has worsened conditions in an era of financial uncertainty. Christina Zuiderveen, managing partner of Black Soil Dairy LLC and an industry leader, said the federal milk marketing orders system “promised...
GRANVILLE, IA
cbs19news

New grant program for local food systems, farmers' markets

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new grant program aims to support sustainable local food systems across Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam announced the program on Wednesday, saying it will help small-scale agricultural producers, farmers' markets, and food hubs. According to a release, this is a new component of the Governor's...
AGRICULTURE

