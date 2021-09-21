CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate philanthropists, don't make the VC mistake—invest in people of color

By Davida Herzl
GreenBiz
 10 days ago

As two entrepreneurs of color, we are all too familiar with the pattern of underinvestment for communities of color in the venture capital-funded climate technology sector. Against all odds, we have raised more than $130 million combined of climate tech venture capital at our public benefit corporations, Aclima and Blocpower. However, this private sector investment in our firms represents a tiny fraction of the more than $16 billion in total climate tech venture funding raised in 2019. While overall venture funding in climate tech grew 3,750 percent from 2013 to 2019, the overall percentage of venture capital invested in founders of color is shrinking.

